In what Turkey calls terrorism, there has been an attack on an aviation facility near Ankara.

TUSAS is Turkey's largest aerospace manufacturer, currently producing a training craft, combat and civilian helicopters, as well as developing the country's first indigenous fighter jet, KAAN. Owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and government, it employs more than 10,000 people.

What could be the motive? 2 shooters were killed among 3 others, according to Ankaran officials. Another attack in Europe, but why Turkey? Any insights from any Turks or Euros who understand this sort of thing? Hope and prayers, and all that too.
 
Gulen died in america a couple of days ago, so perhaps it's some tribute thing.
 
