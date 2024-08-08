DoctorTaco said: It was crazy to me in 2003 when we passed the patriot act, but I can understand how they sold it using the fear of terrorism. The fact that 20 years later no one bats an eye at the casual destruction of our personal liberties is wild. Click to expand...

I think there's a lot more out there like us that are really uncomfortable with how the government seems to view its own citizens. Sadly a lot of people also are just sort of used to it by now and just accept it was always like this but as long as guys like you keep bringing it up hopefully one day unconstitutional stuff like the patriot act can be repealed.