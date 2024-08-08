White Whale
Trump reveals why Tim Walz is a 'shocking pick'
Trump said the Democrat ticket would 'want this country to go communist immediately.'
www.dailymail.co.uk
A whistleblower watchdog has demanded an investigation into government surveillance after ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was labeled a 'domestic terrorist' and put on a watchlist.
Empower Oversight said the U.S. Federal Marshals Service was 'was improperly targeting individuals for enhanced surveillance' on flights and named victims including the former presidential candidate.
Why was she put on the terror watchlist. The only reason I can think of is she is critical of the establishment.