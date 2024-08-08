Crime Tulsi Gabbard put on terror watchlist

www.dailymail.co.uk

A whistleblower watchdog has demanded an investigation into government surveillance after ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was labeled a 'domestic terrorist' and put on a watchlist.

Empower Oversight said the U.S. Federal Marshals Service was 'was improperly targeting individuals for enhanced surveillance' on flights and named victims including the former presidential candidate.

Why was she put on the terror watchlist. The only reason I can think of is she is critical of the establishment.
 
To be fair the government seems to think a hilariously high amount of its citizens are "potential terrorists". Hell I remember seeing before that if you bought a bible and a rifle you were considered suspect.

But yeah having Tulsi, a former congresswoman, on there is fucking insane. She represented Hawaii in congress and is a military vet on top of it. Just because she's mean to the people that stabbed her in the back? I remember shortly after she exposed Kamala, Hillary came out and said she was a Russian agent. Fucking insane people.
 
that wasn't a terror watchlist. it was just a list of people who suck shit
 
To put someone on a terror watchlist without any evidence whatsoever is, at the very least, defamation of character. In a non clown world, Tusli would be able to sue the government, wouldn't even need a lawyer, and the case would be adjudicated within an hour with Tusli winning easily. But unfortunately it is a clown world, we don't have an actual democracy, and the people in power are above the law.
 
RemyR said:
To be fair the government seems to think a hilariously high amount of its citizens are "potential terrorists". Hell I remember seeing before that if you bought a bible and a rifle you were considered suspect.

But yeah having Tulsi, a former congresswoman, on there is fucking insane. She represented Hawaii in congress and is a military vet on top of it. Just because she's mean to the people that stabbed her in the back? I remember shortly after she exposed Kamala, Hillary came out and said she was a Russian agent. Fucking insane people.
The XL said:
It's absolutely fucking insane what these Western governments are in the process of openly engaging in. Orwellian. And I'm supposed to be worried about the 'threat' Russia and China pose? Lmfao.
It was crazy to me in 2003 when we passed the patriot act, but I can understand how they sold it using the fear of terrorism. The fact that 20 years later no one bats an eye at the casual destruction of our personal liberties is wild.
 
DoctorTaco said:
It was crazy to me in 2003 when we passed the patriot act, but I can understand how they sold it using the fear of terrorism. The fact that 20 years later no one bats an eye at the casual destruction of our personal liberties is wild.
I think there's a lot more out there like us that are really uncomfortable with how the government seems to view its own citizens. Sadly a lot of people also are just sort of used to it by now and just accept it was always like this but as long as guys like you keep bringing it up hopefully one day unconstitutional stuff like the patriot act can be repealed.
 
About fucking time. She's a "Putin Puppet," as what Hawaiians call her. They should just lock her up right now for treason.
 
Are there really 5 agents surveying her around travel and travel comms? Man that's the wildest of wild. Things people should actually be out there protesting right there.
 
I suspect that she’s put on a list because she’s a high profile person. The allegation is that agents follow her around when she goes on flights. So, she’s an elevated risk because someone might want to target her.
 
Richmma80 said:
About fucking time. She's a "Putin Puppet," as what Hawaiians call her. They should just lock her up right now for treason.
What specifically did she do to warrant being locked up?
 
It’s suspicious to make sense these days. Tulsi’s positions are pretty level.
She done fucked up calling out the (D’s) and leaving the res.
Watch all of the bots think this is ok.
 
