TUF History & Analysis

I’m watching replays and they show gray vs Nate in the semi finals and gray rushed out of the cage after he lost. I’m pretty sure he shit his pants. I’m not sure this was talked about before. But you see a shadow and later it looks washed out. Nothing to be ashamed of gray.
 

Season 32 of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Set for June 2024 With Featherweights, Middleweights​

Unlike past seasons, tryouts will entirely be done remotely, with no physical sessions until the finalists are picked. Prospective competitors can apply through this link. The show will air sometime in June 2024 on ESPN and ESPN+, with the date still to be determined. The coaches of the teams have not been selected yet.
 
Just in case anyone's curious, you must have a verified winning record with at least 3 pro fights on it to be considered. Sherdog listing your fight is considered verified.

You also can not be in breach of any current fight contracts with any other promotions.

These are from the link provided above
 
The ufc don’t even take tuf serious anymore. I’ll still watch it but I don’t take it serious no more too. We already have dwcs, road to ufc, & looking for a fight.
 
