TUF History & Analysis

Season 32 of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Set for June 2024 With Featherweights, MiddleweightsUnlike past seasons, tryouts will entirely be done remotely, with no physical sessions until the finalists are picked. Prospective competitors can apply through this link. The show will air sometime in June 2024 on ESPN and ESPN+, with the date still to be determined. The coaches of the teams have not been selected yet.