There's a lot of discussion on twitter about Tucker Carlson being currently in Russia to conduct an interview with president Putin. Besides it promising to be a very very viewed piece of journalism, probably his biggest ever, how do you feel about this? I don't think it's going to end up an oozy piece of fawning like that documentary by Oliver Stone.I see the Hitler comparison is made (would someone go and interview Hitler in 1942) but i think as a bibliographical piece of history it may have value. i don't think anybody expects anything different from Putin in terms of what his position is, so i am wondering what new angles or information this piece of journalism will bring about.UPDATE: here is the full interview with Russian president Vladimir PutinHere is Tucker at the Bolshoi theater.There's even Bill Kristol arguing that Tucker should not be allowed to return