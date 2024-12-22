International TSMC Arizona struggled with "US work culture" so it imported Taiwanese migrants.. but now being targeted by crime

For the past few years, TSMC replaced its American workers with Taiwanese migrants because of the massive difference in work culture.

I've been keeping up on this on tech forums for the past couple years.

One of the things with Biden's CHIPS act was the US TSMC factory would have DEI when it comes to hiring workers, but that isn't working out. They're just not up to the task and don't have the work ethic that Taiwanese workers are putting out.

TSMC Arizona struggles to overcome vast differences between Taiwanese and US work culture

Worker treatment that's acceptable in Taiwan simply won't be tolerated by US employees
But now that we have Taiwanese workers, they've been targeted by criminals. It's been a shitshow and hopefully now they got their bearings and with DEI being thrown in the trash by Trump administration.

From the OP's link

One big problem is that TSMC has been trying to do things the Taiwanese way, even in the U.S. In Taiwan, TSMC is known for extremely rigorous working conditions, including 12-hour work days that extend into the weekends and calling employees into work in the middle of the night for emergencies. TSMC managers in Taiwan are also known to use harsh treatment and threaten workers with being fired for relatively minor failures.


TSMC quickly learned that such practices won’t work in the U.S. Recent reports indicated that the company’s labor force in Arizona is leaving the new plant over these perceived abuses, and TSMC is struggling to fill those vacancies.
But yeah, it's definitely DEI that's preventing TSMC from getting workers, and has nothing to do with how TSMC treats their workers. It says so right in the article.
 
jefferz said:
From the OP's link



But yeah, it's definitely DEI that's preventing TSMC from getting workers, and has nothing to do with how TSMC treats their workers. It says so right in the article.
One of the few times I'll agree with this chucklefuck.

Google search suggest the average wage for these positions is like $~70k a year. If you want skilled workers to put in 12 hours a day and basically be on call 24/7, you have to pay probably double that at a minimum.

The issue here is they're allowed to bring in foreign workers. Close that loophole and they'd be forced to pay competitive rates.
 
