Anybody willing to stand up and say even though Alex Jones did wrong, the judgment against him is excessive?

Spoiler: My take The judgment seems excessive, but I since I think he's a buffoon without regard for the feelings of others, I can disregard said seeming.

I'm not into Alex except for a single exception, his appearance in the animated existentialist film,. I'm posting in response to the current matter of Alex Jones trying to stop the Onion from acquiring his site . Specifically, I want to knowWe are all aware of the axiom, "Never go full retard." Is that what Jones did? Why, as soon as the Sandy Hook lawsuits got going didn't he pivot like a jackrabbit and admit that a lot of what he does is tongue-in-check, apologize, and then walk away with his fortune intact? If he did that early enough, the lawsuits might have gotten dropped altogether.Does anybodyhis thought process? I know a lot of anti-Alex remarks are likely to come forth, and possibly retardation IS the correct explanation. But is there someone at least a little sympathetic to what he was up to, who can explain how heto be destroyed legally? I mean, if the dude had just zigged instead of zagged, he'd be fat and happy right now.Wait a sec. Let me put some POP into my post!