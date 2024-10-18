International Trusting Science: A Little Thought Experiment

OK, picture a train full of passengers traveling at any given velocity (v→) along a set of tracks. There is a bomb at the center of this train with a wireless receiver that will detonate in only one way. Beside the tracks are two towers, each holding a lightning rod, wired to a switch, connected to a transmitter. Only if both rods are struck by lightning simultaneously, can the switch flip and only then will the transmitter send out a signal to detonate the bomb.

You are a stationary observer and exactly when the train intersects with your position and between the two towers, sure enough, lightning does strike both rods simultaneously.

The scene looks like this:
WLFVlnV.png


QUESTION: What happens to the people on that train?
 
Ass is exploding in my face. Do not like experiment would not do again.
 
Nothing happens. the bomb doesn't go off because it would need a slight voltage amplifier for the lightning in the back to compensate for the speed of the train. two lightning bolts that strike at the same time do not meet midway on a moving plane, more like behind the "detonator", which means the detonator doesn't get the condition for the exact same energy input at the exact time.

it's a very short explanation that doesn't take into account charge, connectivity, time intervals, logical roadblocks, etc.
 
train passengers should be referred to as "trainies" out of respect.
 
