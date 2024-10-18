OK, picture a train full of passengers traveling at any given velocity (v→) along a set of tracks. There is a bomb at the center of this train with a wireless receiver that will detonate in only one way. Beside the tracks are two towers, each holding a lightning rod, wired to a switch, connected to a transmitter. Only if both rods are struck by lightning simultaneously, can the switch flip and only then will the transmitter send out a signal to detonate the bomb.You are a stationary observer and exactly when the train intersects with your position and between the two towers, sure enough, lightning does strike both rods simultaneously.The scene looks like this:QUESTION: What happens to the people on that train?