Opinion Trump wants to stop a freedom of a press bill currently in congress.

In such bill it would give Journalist the ability to protect sources from actions that the Government could use to hit these providers. Trump wants to get far greater control over them or scare them into not saying anything not unlike what happened in 1930's Germany. My dad fought in Germany during WWII and saw what happened to the Press when they were taken down by German Military officials. He actually was in Berlin and saw how German officials had manipulated the news and publishing media. Stuff went underground and away from officials notice one thing I did not say the N word.


"In 1930s Germany, the Nazi regime under Adolf Hitler aggressively took control of the press, effectively eliminating freedom of the press by heavily censoring news content, shutting down critical newspapers, and forcing journalists to adhere to Nazi propaganda through a policy called "Gleichschaltung," essentially bringing all media under Nazi control; this meant that any negative reporting about the regime was forbidden and journalists had to promote Nazi ideology in their work. "



 
Tell us you're old AF, without telling us you're old AF.
 
Tell us you're old AF, without telling us you're old AF.
Kids will feel the anti-violent vidja games bill. Musk would too, which is why it's probably not going to happen.

The arbitration is a minefield.
 
Sounds like Farenheit 451

Go get some fresh air bro. The algo is rotting your brain.
 
All they have to do is call a bill something like save the children bill, and it doesn't matter if the bill would grind children down into hamburgers. Idiots would still be like, why didn't they want to save the children!?
 
Man, enough of the Hitler stuff already. I don't think anyone is buying this shit anymore.
 
