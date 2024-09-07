Law Trump wants to modify the 25th amendment, so that Harris can be impeached.

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,831
Reaction score
24,955
Trump stated he supports modifying the 25th amendment to make it an impeachable offense for the V.P. to lie / cover-up the incapacity of the President.
He thinks Harris should be removed.

www.yahoo.com

Trump calls for modifying 25th Amendment to make it possible to remove a vice president

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

-
So the guy who complains that lawsuits and crimminal charges against him is election interference wants to remove his #1 competitor.

If you are going to modify the 25th amendment, why limit the reason to lie/cover-up of the incapacity of the President, why not add a whole host of reasons. Pretty dam clear Trump wants to modifty the amendment in such a way as to only go after Harris.
 
MicroBrew said:
Trump stated he supports modifying the 25th amendment to make it an impeachable offense for the V.P. to lie / cover-up the incapacity of the President.
He thinks Harris should be removed.

www.yahoo.com

Trump calls for modifying 25th Amendment to make it possible to remove a vice president

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

-
So the guy who complains that lawsuits and crimminal charges against him is election interference wants to remove his #1 competitor.

If you are going to modify the 25th amendment, why limit the reason to lie/cover-up of the incapacity of the President, why not add a whole host of reasons. Pretty dam clear Trump wants to modifty the amendment in such a way as to only go after Harris.
Click to expand...
- The same applies to him!
 
People on the left wouldn't really have any legs to stand on and complain about this, if true. They were throwing around invoking the 25th amendment before Trump was even sworn in.
 
Confucamus said:
People on the left wouldn't really have any legs to stand on and complain about this, if true. They were throwing around invoking the 25th amendment before Trump was even sworn in.
Click to expand...
Who is "they" here? Any specifics?
 
Don't fall for it, kids. It's all kayfabe...

k1l92aI.gif


<30><{katwhu}><{clintugh}>
 
Confucamus said:
People on the left wouldn't really have any legs to stand on and complain about this, if true. They were throwing around invoking the 25th amendment before Trump was even sworn in.
Click to expand...
Now if he wins there is a good case for its use.
 
MicroBrew said:
Trump stated he supports modifying the 25th amendment to make it an impeachable offense for the V.P. to lie / cover-up the incapacity of the President.
He thinks Harris should be removed.

www.yahoo.com

Trump calls for modifying 25th Amendment to make it possible to remove a vice president

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

-
So the guy who complains that lawsuits and crimminal charges against him is election interference wants to remove his #1 competitor.

If you are going to modify the 25th amendment, why limit the reason to lie/cover-up of the incapacity of the President, why not add a whole host of reasons. Pretty dam clear Trump wants to modifty the amendment in such a way as to only go after Harris.
Click to expand...
He said not too many years ago he wanted to do away with the entire constitution. Likely because he's so self involved he can't stand adhering to 'rules' of any sort.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,781
Messages
56,150,332
Members
175,089
Latest member
Krakn

Share this page

Back
Top