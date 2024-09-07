Trump calls for modifying 25th Amendment to make it possible to remove a vice president Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.

Trump stated he supports modifying the 25th amendment to make it an impeachable offense for the V.P. to lie / cover-up the incapacity of the President.He thinks Harris should be removed.So the guy who complains that lawsuits and crimminal charges against him is election interference wants to remove his #1 competitor.If you are going to modify the 25th amendment, why limit the reason to lie/cover-up of the incapacity of the President, why not add a whole host of reasons. Pretty dam clear Trump wants to modifty the amendment in such a way as to only go after Harris.