Trump stated he supports modifying the 25th amendment to make it an impeachable offense for the V.P. to lie / cover-up the incapacity of the President.
He thinks Harris should be removed.
So the guy who complains that lawsuits and crimminal charges against him is election interference wants to remove his #1 competitor.
If you are going to modify the 25th amendment, why limit the reason to lie/cover-up of the incapacity of the President, why not add a whole host of reasons. Pretty dam clear Trump wants to modifty the amendment in such a way as to only go after Harris.
Trump calls for modifying 25th Amendment to make it possible to remove a vice president
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.
