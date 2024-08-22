HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 22,080
- Reaction score
- 36,135
September 5th, at his Bedminster country club. It's being staged by The America Project, a pro-Trump nonprofit from Florida. The event is the same day
Judge Chutkan is holding a hearing on the federal prosecution against Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
I wonder what the awards categories will be? Maybe Dana will show up, handing out some of those famous 50K bonuses for knockout of the night, to whoever KO'd a cop the best?
The 20 J6er's who are being specifically "honored" are those who are part of the "January 6th Prison Choir." They have previously released a song, featuring Trump, called Justice For All.
Judge Chutkan is holding a hearing on the federal prosecution against Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
I wonder what the awards categories will be? Maybe Dana will show up, handing out some of those famous 50K bonuses for knockout of the night, to whoever KO'd a cop the best?
The 20 J6er's who are being specifically "honored" are those who are part of the "January 6th Prison Choir." They have previously released a song, featuring Trump, called Justice For All.