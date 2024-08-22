September 5th, at his Bedminster country club. It's being staged by The America Project, a pro-Trump nonprofit from Florida. The event is the same dayJudge Chutkan is holding a hearing on the federal prosecution against Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.I wonder what the awards categories will be? Maybe Dana will show up, handing out some of those famous 50K bonuses for knockout of the night, to whoever KO'd a cop the best?The 20 J6er's who are being specifically "honored" are those who are part of the "January 6th Prison Choir." They have previously released a song, featuring Trump, called Justice For All.