Trump to host "January 6th Awards Gala"

September 5th, at his Bedminster country club. It's being staged by The America Project, a pro-Trump nonprofit from Florida. The event is the same day
Judge Chutkan is holding a hearing on the federal prosecution against Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

I wonder what the awards categories will be? Maybe Dana will show up, handing out some of those famous 50K bonuses for knockout of the night, to whoever KO'd a cop the best?

The 20 J6er's who are being specifically "honored" are those who are part of the "January 6th Prison Choir." They have previously released a song, featuring Trump, called Justice For All.

 
Marjorie Trailerpark Greene tried doing this before and when the venue found out that it was a hurrah to a bunch of our cops being injured by a bunch of evil brainwashed vapid twats, they cancelled it.
 
Marjorie Trailerpark Greene tried doing this before and when the venue found out that it was a hurrah to a bunch of our cops being injured by a bunch of evil brainwashed vapid twats, they cancelled it.
Probably why they're hosting it at Trump's country club. I doubt anyone else with a working brain would allow it.

Also, Trump gets to charge for "rent and catering costs." His "Save America" PAC held an event in Bedminster in May, and he charged them over $80,000 for it.
 
Probably why they're hosting it at Trump's country club. I doubt anyone else with a working brain would allow it.

Also, Trump gets to charge for "rent and catering costs." His "Save America" PAC held an event in Bedminster in May, and he charged them over $80,000 for it.
When he refuses to pay for his indoor rallies? Fucking hell, lol.

Funny that his liquor license was revoked pending evaluation in Bedminster because he's a convicted felon. I don't know many golfers who want a cup of tea over a fine single malt after a round of expensive golf.
 
