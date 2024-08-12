Elections Trump returns to Twitter

Trump made his first post on Twitter since his mugshot nearly a year ago. Is he gonna use it for his actual typed out tweets? Or just share campaign ads to that (free) social media reach?

He's down in the polls and I'm sure his team is aware of the momentum shift. Getting his message out there more directly instead of being locked behind Truth Social is a play to make to change the game.
 
His social media platform is losing viewers so he is going to have to make the switch to gain some sort of media buzz. It will depend on how favorable this interview with musk goes.
 
syct23 said:
I have no problem with this,

as long as trump uses it to keep getting out his message that he no longer needs anyone’s votes…
After stuff Trump had promised vs he had delivered as POTUS ....
Before pump was POTUS I had opinion like 50/50 between dems or reps....while after this tenure period I had started to think more positievely about dems....
 
filthybliss said:
He's been stealing Junior's coke stash as off late. I think he should take it easy before tweeting anything like he does on Truth Social.
Who cares? Both U.S dems and reps are hardcore liars and are dreaming that Europe is village with cavemans with 0 brains and poor& naked and dumb to milk like kurds? Yes, yanks. Cope.

Yanks had " balls " to relocate diplomatic stuff from country treated by their real friends in Russia.
Degenerates even rushed to relocate their combat navy ships from Black Sea regardless from reality that 3 countries here were full NATO members. And how much hardcore liars are NATO pussies traitors we might see in history about Cyprus.... when they proved that their reality is not better than russian shit.
We need to have airbase there and therefore Turkey should stop advance. U.K.
 
I wonder if it is just for today to promote the musk interview. I would imagine him returning to regular use could potentially open up legal issues due to truth social. His use of it would make truth less exclusive to Trump content and hurt its “value”. Mayhaps I am totally wrong about that, dunno.

But he should keep using it though, it will help his campaign
 
cottagecheesefan said:
I wonder if it is just for today to promote the musk interview. I would imagine him returning to regular use could potentially open up legal issues due to truth social. His use of it would make truth less exclusive to Trump content and hurt its “value”. Mayhaps I am totally wrong about that, dunno.

But he should keep using it though, it will help his campaign
Trump beholden to people who have been stakeholders?
<DisgustingHHH>

They will invest and happily lose their money when he files for bankruptcy like usual.
 
Nice. I guess this is the start of his campaign in x. I can smell the trouble ahead though.

If UK wants to ban twitter, US is just starting the flame.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
I wonder if it is just for today to promote the musk interview. I would imagine him returning to regular use could potentially open up legal issues due to truth social. His use of it would make truth less exclusive to Trump content and hurt its “value”. Mayhaps I am totally wrong about that, dunno.

But he should keep using it though, it will help his campaign
Dorsey isn't there to censor Trump anymore. It's a massive platform and would benefit him to get his messages out without interference. Can't overstate how important it is that Musk bought Twitter when he did.
 
Confucamus said:
Dorsey isn't there to censor Trump anymore. It's a massive platform and would benefit him to get his messages out without interference. Can't overstate how important it is that Musk bought Twitter when he did.
His account is posting campaign videos now, probably want content to be on his page since it is Trump’s account that will be hosting the Musk/Trump interview and his account will be getting a ton of traffic

But he is posting a lot of truths on truth that he isn’t posting on Twitter. He should be posting them in Twitter too, but since he isn’t, I wonder if some legal reason.
 
Looks like his campaign officials finally broke through to him on the current state of his polling numbers in key states.
 
humperdoo said:
Nice. I guess this is the start of his campaign in x. I can smell the trouble ahead though.
Are there enough magas loyal to him not Vance or Desantis on there for him to dominate? Will Musk back him no matter what stupid stuff he says with internet dark arts?

It is different than cancelling Rttenhouse.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Looks like his campaign officials finally broke through to him on the current state of his polling numbers in key states.
Him going on late night twitter rants about a conspiracy where Joe Biden storms the DNC to take the nomination back are really going to pull in the swing state voters.
 
