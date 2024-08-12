HockeyBjj
Putting on the foil
Joined
Trump made his first post on Twitter since his mugshot nearly a year ago. Is he gonna use it for his actual typed out tweets? Or just share campaign ads to that (free) social media reach?
He's down in the polls and I'm sure his team is aware of the momentum shift. Getting his message out there more directly instead of being locked behind Truth Social is a play to make to change the game.