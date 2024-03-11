Crime Trump paid an election fraud expert 750k, expert found no fraud

The Trump campaign paid an expert $750,000 to find fraud in the 2020 election, only for him to dismiss their complaints in minutes

Despite the massive payday, software engineer Ken Block told BI he disproved many of the fraud claims in minutes.
First of all kudos to the expert demanding to be paid up front.
Secondly some of their bullshit he disproved in matter of minutes.
I laughed when they hung up on a conference call with him when he would not lie to them so their feelings would not be hurt. I just picture Captain Shitpants Trump throwing every ketchup bottle in reach when the dude was like no fraud,Dawg.
 
shinkyoku said:
The fact that they found no fraud is obviously proof of how deep the fraud goes.
There is nothing more incriminating than lack of actual evidence of fraud.
Oh, and trannies something something.
MAGA logic 101.
Hugo Chavez did not fake his death, to steal an election from Trump, just to be caught.
 
was that dipshit expert able to justify the unconstitutional changing of election laws before the election?

oh and

FlfvSjqWQAQaV3T


FmJ4WQ2XoAALJD9
 
Super_Nintendo said:
was that dipshit expert able to justify the unconstitutional changing of election laws before the election?

oh and

FlfvSjqWQAQaV3T


FmJ4WQ2XoAALJD9
See if you can get Trump to give you 750k in US dollars or 750k in Trump bucks and you can solve the case nobody else has for damn near 4 years.
 
