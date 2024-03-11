The Trump campaign paid an expert $750,000 to find fraud in the 2020 election, only for him to dismiss their complaints in minutes Despite the massive payday, software engineer Ken Block told BI he disproved many of the fraud claims in minutes.

First of all kudos to the expert demanding to be paid up front.Secondly some of their bullshit he disproved in matter of minutes.I laughed when they hung up on a conference call with him when he would not lie to them so their feelings would not be hurt. I just picture Captain Shitpants Trump throwing every ketchup bottle in reach when the dude was like no fraud,Dawg.