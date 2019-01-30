Opinion Trump Once Cut Off Medical Insurance for Nephew's Sick Baby

His brother's son Fred had a son named William who was born with cerebral palsy and Trump promised insurance for treatment of his condition but after Fred threatened a law suit concerning his fathers will, decided to cut medical insurance for his cerebral palsy stricken newborn nephew despite the fact that without health insurance his young nephew could die

When asked about the situation by the New York Daily News Donald Trump said:
Pressed about whether it could appear coldhearted to withdraw the medical insurance of a sickly child, Trump did not waver. “I can’t help that. It’s cold when someone sues my father,” he replied.
 
Point? Trump has no obligation to give anyone anything...if I had money and I was going to give something to a relative for free and they decided to SUE me I would drop them like a bad habit.

Also, your TDS was so high you couldnt even be bothered by giving a link to a story...

{<BJPeen}
 
EradiatedHaggis said:
Point? Trump has no obligation to give anyone anything...if I had money and I was going to give something to a relative for free and they decided to SUE me I would drop them like a bad habit.

Also, your TDS was so high you couldnt even be bothered by giving a link to a story...

{<BJPeen}
WTF is wrong with you people????
 
58miles said:
WTF is wrong with you people????
WTF is wrong with YOU people????

Give me free stuff, you are bad if you dont give me free stuff...give me free stuff while I sue you too or you are bad!

Orange man bad!
 
It's funny how Trump guys can see Donald Trump helping a nephew with life saving treatment, then rescind it due to a petty issue with the child's father, and not see this as a mark of extraordinarily terrible character.

They never ask themselves is they would want a person like Trump in their lives......
 
EradiatedHaggis said:
WTF is wrong with YOU people????

Give me free stuff, you are bad if you dont give me free stuff...give me free stuff while I sue you too or you are bad!

Orange man bad!
HE CUT OFF MEDICAL INSURANCE TO HIS FU*KING NEWBORN NEPHEW WHO HAD CEREBRAL PALSY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
200w.webp
 
hillelslovak87 said:
It's funny how Trump guys can see Donald Trump helping a nephew with life saving treatment, then rescind it due to a petty issue with the child's father, and not see this as a mark of extraordinarily terrible character.

They never ask themselves is they would want a person like Trump in their lives......
Born alone, die alone bro. Any Rand, get money, bitches
 
EradiatedHaggis said:
WTF is wrong with YOU people????

Give me free stuff, you are bad if you dont give me free stuff...give me free stuff while I sue you too or you are bad!

Orange man bad!
What if he had a good case to recieve more money from the will? It may have been enough to cover the expenses and not need the help, but instead Trump strongarms him by cutting off the medical care for his baby.

He would let a baby die to spite his own brother over money when he's a billionaire. That's twisted.
 
EradiatedHaggis said:
Point? Trump has no obligation to give anyone anything...if I had money and I was going to give something to a relative for free and they decided to SUE me I would drop them like a bad habit.

Also, your TDS was so high you couldnt even be bothered by giving a link to a story...

{<BJPeen}
I always believed that conservatives didn't care about babies unless they're in the womb, once they come out the womb, just let them die because of lack of insurance....You seem like the typical Trump supporter.
 
EradiatedHaggis said:
WTF is wrong with YOU people????

Give me free stuff, you are bad if you dont give me free stuff...give me free stuff while I sue you too or you are bad!

Orange man bad!
Lol here he is again defending daddy

Must have a leader
 
I love that life saving treatment for a baby is just "free stuff". You'd think medical care would be included in that whole "Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" as an unalienable right. The rest of the modern world has figured out socialized health care, it's not like we don't already have socialism in our society with things like roads, schools, and social security. Letting that baby die is somehow ok because it didn't deserve "free stuff".
 
58miles said:
HE CUT OFF MEDICAL INSURANCE TO HIS FU*KING NEWBORN NEPHEW WHO HAD CEREBRAL PALSY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
200w.webp
A person not responsible to provide a thing, cannot cut off that thing. If Donald Trump had forced insurance companies to stop taking payments from the childs father...THAT would be an issue...or if the child was his, and he stopped paying for his kids insurance, THAT would be an issue.
 
zebby23 said:
Lol here he is again defending daddy

Must have a leader
Have nothing real to say? Shall I post my quotes from the past attacking Trump? Not that it would matter to a leftist NPC that could never understand not hating Trump 100% no matter what.
 
EradiatedHaggis said:
A person not responsible to provide a thing, cannot cut off that thing. If Donald Trump had forced insurance companies to stop taking payments from the childs father...THAT would be an issue...or if the child was his, and he stopped paying for his kids insurance, THAT would be an issue.
Yeah that's some dog eat dog shit that I'm not sure America is behind. He brags about his wealth, his billions of dollars, yet he lets his own flesh and blood die because of a dispute over money. Pathetic.
 
vengeful said:
I always believed that conservatives didn't care about babies unless they're in the womb, once they come out the womb, just let them die because of lack of insurance....You seem like the typical Trump supporter.
Yes. Trump supporter in this thread. leftist cuck in another...womanizer in another quickly followed by being an incel. Whatever suits the current need of Shertards that flow with what the mob says in each topic in order to not have to think on their own.
 
EradiatedHaggis said:
A person not responsible to provide a thing, cannot cut off that thing. If Donald Trump had forced insurance companies to stop taking payments from the childs father...THAT would be an issue...or if the child was his, and he stopped paying for his kids insurance, THAT would be an issue.
It was his nephew who had cerebral palsy and he promised to provide potentially life saving health insurance.
 
