His brother's son Fred had a son named William who was born with cerebral palsy and Trump promised insurance for treatment of his condition but after Fred threatened a law suit concerning his fathers will, decided to cut medical insurance for his cerebral palsy stricken newborn nephew despite the fact that without health insurance his young nephew could die



When asked about the situation by the New York Daily News Donald Trump said:

Pressed about whether it could appear coldhearted to withdraw the medical insurance of a sickly child, Trump did not waver. “I can’t help that. It’s cold when someone sues my father,” he replied.