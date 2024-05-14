Elections Trump now dominating swing states, 70% think our political reich "needs major changes" or "to be torn down completely"

Apparently political persecution and attempts to rig elections are backfiring on democrats. Turns out normal people find it a bit sketchy when they ask what the opposition candidate is being prosecuted for, and the answer isn't that he shot someone or stole something or some crime that everybody recognizes is a crime, but is instead a 25 minute word salad about a "novel legal theory" with "star witnesses" that all have TDS merch stores, the prosecutors ran a campaign on abusing their office to go after their opponents and the judge's kids work for the ruling party doing the prosecuting.

Polling that has consistently underestimated Trump and overestimated the democrat reich now have Trump well ahead nationally and in all the swing states except Wisconsin, in which Biden currently has a 0.2% lead with 6 more months of brutal dementia to go, and record numbers of minorites supporting Trump over the cryptkeeper. Nearly 70% of voters now say the polical leadership need major changes or to be torn down completely.


Nearly 70 percent of voters say that the country's political and economic systems need major changes — or even to be torn down entirely.

Why are Black voters backing Donald Trump in record numbers?​

Latest polls show 17 percent of Black voters would vote for former president today – more than twice the number in 2016.

www.nytimes.com

Trump Leads in 5 Key States, as Young and Nonwhite Voters Express Discontent With Biden

A new set of Times/Siena polls, including one with The Philadelphia Inquirer, reveal an erosion of support for the president among young and nonwhite voters upset about the economy and Gaza.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

2024 Presidential Election Polls: Biden vs. Trump - 270toWin

View the results of 2024 election polls.
www.270towin.com www.270towin.com

663ffc8f1e416.image.jpg
 
I honestly cant fathom ANYONE saying we are better off now than just before the covid BS. The shit that has happened during biden has affecting all citizens, whereas trump's doings either went unnoticed or made life better.

Biden has been the first president that made my life shittier in many ways, but I've gOt iT aLl WrOnG.
 
This trial is just killing Trump I tell ya.

I still doubt it ends up being Biden think it's Michele or Newsome if this gap stays another month. Won't believe it's Biden I see him speak last at convention.
 
TrueBias said:



The people who love Biden are all losers who still live at home with their parents and don’t pay bills.
 
TrueBias said:



Just vote for other like i am going to do. Im not voting for either of these senile old fucks.
 
TrueBias said:



You weren’t around in 2007-2008 ?
 
Streeter said:



I thought do too, but at this point, there is too much momentum away from democrats, not just Joe Biden, that anyone with a potential political future will not get in the way
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
I think any sane thinking person is baffled by Trump's popularity.

There's almost nothing to like about the guy.

Once or twice I've been impressed, but I only remember feeling that way before his first run at the Presidency. I think he went up North to the car manufacturers and promised to put levies on foreign imports to protect jobs, and there was just nothing to not like about that approach.

Since then, it's been bit kinda humiliating watching him flounder, but watching Americans continue to support him based more on excuses than real reasons.
 
Another 81 mil votes for bidgoat is fud. 100m for bidgoat this next election looms.
 
