Nearly 70 percent of voters say that the country's political and economic systems need major changes — or even to be torn down entirely.

Why are Black voters backing Donald Trump in record numbers?​

Trump Leads in 5 Key States, as Young and Nonwhite Voters Express Discontent With Biden A new set of Times/Siena polls, including one with The Philadelphia Inquirer, reveal an erosion of support for the president among young and nonwhite voters upset about the economy and Gaza.

2024 Presidential Election Polls: Biden vs. Trump - 270toWin View the results of 2024 election polls.

Apparently political persecution and attempts to rig elections are backfiring on democrats. Turns out normal people find it a bit sketchy when they ask what the opposition candidate is being prosecuted for, and the answer isn't that he shot someone or stole something or some crime that everybody recognizes is a crime, but is instead a 25 minute word salad about a "novel legal theory" with "star witnesses" that all have TDS merch stores, the prosecutors ran a campaign on abusing their office to go after their opponents and the judge's kids work for the ruling party doing the prosecuting.Polling that has consistently underestimated Trump and overestimated the democrat reich now have Trump well ahead nationally and in all the swing states except Wisconsin, in which Biden currently has a 0.2% lead with 6 more months of brutal dementia to go, and record numbers of minorites supporting Trump over the cryptkeeper. Nearly 70% of voters now say the polical leadership need major changes or to be torn down completely.