Law Trump may be appointing three Supreme Court Justices... again.

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
55,689
Reaction score
103,852
Lets start with the most obvious one.

OIP.DoAQPGKjtuwCwxtY2O0FJgHaF1


Clarence Thomas is 76, so chances are he's not going to risk pulling a Ginsburg and push his life expectancy too far and have his seat taken over by a Democrat-appointed judge. So he's guaranteed to step down sometime in the next four years.

00dc-roberts1-jumbo.jpg


John Roberts is turning 70 in January and may (or may not) step down in the next four years.
He was appointed by Bush41, but he's been the swing vote on many of the most controvercial decisions of the last decade and a half like upholding Obamacare & Students For Fair Admittions VS Harvard.

sotomayor-e1532530147293.jpg


This is the most interesting case, because Sonya Sotomayor is 69 years old but lives with diabetes.
The opinion she should step down was published on NPR in April of this year, and basically only a few commentators in Washinton have openly stated the opinion. So its no where near the amount of people that were begging for Gingsberg to retire during Obama's second term, after she turned 80 years old and already had cancer twice.



But Washington DC is like a high school, with gossip flowing from everyone to everyone else.

And lets be clear, no one is hoping for any Supreme Court Justices to pass away.
If you are you're an asshole.
The court is already 6-3 in the conservatives favor, and that's already quite satisfying margin if you're a right-winger.
 
I think at least 1 seat is a safe bet, but it will be a conservative replacing a conservative. The split will remain 6-3, but he will be adding decades to the conservative majority. Any other spots he gets to fill would be a big bonus.
 
Sotomayor will die in office. The other two might retire but that's not going to move the needle much.

She's definitely not going to step down willingly while a Republican is in the white house.
 
Confucamus said:
I think at least 1 seat is a safe bet, but it will be a conservative replacing a conservative. The split will remain 6-3, but he will be adding decades to the conservative majority. Any other spots he gets to fill would be a big bonus.
Click to expand...

If Roberts steps down as well the split will still be 6-3, but throughout his tenure he's been the swing vote that liberals have counted on for many of the biggest decisions in their favor when it was 5-4.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,640
Messages
56,469,606
Members
175,238
Latest member
Rollio98

Share this page

Back
Top