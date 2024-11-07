Lets start with the most obvious one.Clarence Thomas is 76, so chances are he's not going to risk pulling a Ginsburg and push his life expectancy too far and have his seat taken over by a Democrat-appointed judge. So he's guaranteed to step down sometime in the next four years.John Roberts is turning 70 in January and may (or may not) step down in the next four years.He was appointed by Bush41, but he's been the swing vote on many of the most controvercial decisions of the last decade and a half like upholding Obamacare & Students For Fair Admittions VS Harvard.This is the most interesting case, because Sonya Sotomayor is 69 years old but lives with diabetes.The opinion she should step down was published on NPR in April of this year, and basically only a few commentators in Washinton have openly stated the opinion. So its no where near the amount of people that were begging for Gingsberg to retire during Obama's second term, after she turned 80 years old and already had cancer twice.But Washington DC is like a high school, with gossip flowing from everyone to everyone else.And lets be clear, no one is hoping for any Supreme Court Justices to pass away.If you are you're an asshole.The court is already 6-3 in the conservatives favor, and that's already quite satisfying margin if you're a right-winger.