Elections Trump Declares He'll "Close" Dept. of Education & Defund Schools That Teach Wrong Things

The Right is big on this shit. They realize that their ideas won’t take hold where education (especially higher education) exist, so they want to eliminate the Dept of Education so that red states can set guidelines that ensure that students never encounter ideas that conflict with their far right ideology.
It’s literal indoctrination.
 
Since the addition of the U.S. Department of Education our rankings has done nothing but go down. We spend more and more and more on "administrators" as our children are an afterthought in a failed government education system. We spend more than any other nation for shit results. Our children have slid down the rankings in Math, Science, and virtually all meaningful academic areas. It's time for a massive change. The more we can push out to non-Unionized teaching schools the better. The scumbags like Randi Weingarten who put the union employees over our children on a regular basis will be eliminated if we enact school choice and competition. I could fix education spending a fraction of the $ and give all the teachers raises in big ways.... and it wouldn't be hard to pull off.
 
I wrote this up quickly years ago (pre CV-19) to prove to my educator friends that the system could be way better and you could put the actual teachers and parents back in charge and lose the administrators. The numbers have went up since then, but everyone gets the idea.

Your whole system is a failure. Children are failed while the Unions and the Administrators make out like bandits. I could solve the whole problem.

The average spend per K-12 student in the U.S.A. is $13,000. If we reduce this amount by 20% to $10,400 a head and instituted a new Voucher Program, we could raise teacher's salaries to $100K and reduce class size to 20 per class. How?

20 students per teacher would be $208,000 per classroom a year. How do we spend that $?
  • $100,000 Teacher Pay
  • $25,000 Mortgage on building + Infrastructure split between 4-8 teachers for a nice building with $200,000 - $400,000 in mortgage payments. That's a real nice building and the teachers own it within 20 years. When a teacher retires, they can sell their portion or classroom to the incoming teacher and realize a hell of a nest egg in retirement beyond their 401K.
  • $15,000 per teacher to an Administrator that is shared 4 teacher per Admin. That's $60K per admin
  • $5,000 per teacher to a Nurse… 1 Nurse per 16 teachers. That's $80K per nurse
  • $50,000 per classroom for supplies. This includes books, desks, chairs, computers, chalk, paper, etc.
  • Teachers still have $13,000 to spend each…. So field trips, sports, etc… for everyone!
Isn't that amazing? Parents have more say. Students get more attention. Teachers make more money. Real Estate gets a bump.... and we spend 20% less money.

It will never happen thanks to Public Unions and the Democratic Party. Just like when the Democrats cancelled a very successful Voucher program in D.C. The parents and children came out and marched. Tears flowed, but it didn't matter. The Unions must come before the children's education.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Let's see if anyone can answer this without mentioning trannies.
See posts... 5,7,8.

It is interesting why you went there? I'm not judging, but that's hardly the issue here. It's a shit system and we all know it. The Department of Education has failed our children, families, and America. Meanwhile the Public Unions love love love it.
 
...how is controlling the education system a right wing thing?
at best it's authoritarian.
don't you people know about how communists treated education?
 
Jack V Savage said:
The funny thing to me is that there are still holdouts trying to insist that Trump is the freedom of speech candidate.
After what the Biden/Harris administration did with Elvis Chan (FBI) and Social Media, there's no way the Democrats can claim to be the "Freedom of Speech" party. You're off topic... move along.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
...how is controlling the education system a right wing thing?
at best it's authoritarian.
don't you people know about how communists treated education?
In America the right is the party in favor of authoritarianism.

Hope this helps
 
David Icke was right.

Both presidential options ultimately lead down the same path of establishing control and manipulation of the people.
 
Whippy McGee said:
After what the Biden/Harris administration did with Elvis Chan (FBI) and Social Media, there's no way the Democrats can claim to be the "Freedom of Speech" party. You're off topic... move along.
Did you miss the part where he said that if teachers teach something he doesn't approve of he will withhold their funding?
 
Rational Poster said:
Did you miss the part where he said that if teachers teach something he doesn't approve of he will withhold their funding?
Did you miss the part where our children are stupid now? I don't really care what the bad Orange Man said. The DOE sucks ass and should go.
 
nostradumbass said:
Lol "no matter what political party you belong to, you should agree with Kamala HQ's desperate flailing"

<36>


The department of education started in 1979. Behold the stellar results.



PP-inflation.png



In 1979, the literacy rate in the United States was 99% for adults. This was due to significant improvements in literacy for African Americans and other races in the early 20th century. By 1979, the literacy rates for white and Black adults were roughly equal.


However, studies have shown that reading performance has declined in the United States since the 1970s. In 2024, the literacy rate in the United States is expected to be 79% for adults, with 21% illiterate. 54% of adults are expected to have a literacy level below 6th grade



The current US literacy rate is 79%. New Hampshire has the highest literacy rate of 94.2%. California has the lowest literacy rate of only 76.9%. 68% of US 4th-graders are below the optimal reading level proficiency.Aug 2, 2023
Every TDS thread goes like this with the TS getting owned on the first page.

Yet it never gets old.
 
