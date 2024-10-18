Since the addition of the U.S. Department of Education our rankings has done nothing but go down. We spend more and more and more on "administrators" as our children are an afterthought in a failed government education system. We spend more than any other nation for shit results. Our children have slid down the rankings in Math, Science, and virtually all meaningful academic areas. It's time for a massive change. The more we can push out to non-Unionized teaching schools the better. The scumbags like Randi Weingarten who put the union employees over our children on a regular basis will be eliminated if we enact school choice and competition. I could fix education spending a fraction of the $ and give all the teachers raises in big ways.... and it wouldn't be hard to pull off.