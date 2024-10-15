Black9 said: As someone who massively follows gambling trends and gambles on UFC fights every week..

Banking on a winner from a betting website(that Elon Musk advertised publicly) on whose going to win is one of the worst arguments ever lol. Click to expand...

Trump media stock soars as election odds move in ex-president's favor Former President Donald Trump owns the majority of shares in his eponymous media company, which has been a volatile stock-market performer since going public.

Donald Trump is ahead in most if not all of the betting markets.Donald Trump's media stock is rising.Trump Media Stock Soars as Election Odds Move in Ex-President's FavorThe value of former President Donald Trump's media company has increased drastically over the last week as the election gets closer and closer.Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, have climbed by almost 60 percent since their opening price of $19.04 on October 8. The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol DJT, surged 18 percent on Monday to close at $29.95 per share, continuing an upward trend that began near the start of the month.Trump Media stock had previously been extremely volatile since its launch in early 2024, reaching a record low of $12.15 in September.Newsweek contacted Trump Media & Technology Group for comment on the findings.Trump owned 57.3 percent of TMTG shares, as of August 15, according to the Associated Press. Based on the company's market cap of nearly $6 billion, this values the former president's stake at $3.4 billion as of Monday.The company first went public in March 2024, when shares hit a high of $79.38. However, the value of the company has fluctuated alongside Trump's political fortunes, with some analysts attributing the current rise to a tightening in the polls and betting odds ahead of November 5.It's really simple," according to financial expert Matthew Tuttle."People realize that if Trump gets elected, this stock has the potential to do something," the CEO of Tuttle Capital Management told CNN. "And if he doesn't get elected, it probably goes to zero."Currently, betting odds favor Trump, despite national polling averages giving Vice President Kamala Harris a slim two-point lead over her rival. The RealClearPolitics betting odds average currently gives the Republican nominee a 53.9 percent chance of winning, while Harris has a 44.9 percent chance.