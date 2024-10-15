Elections Trump Cancels TV Interview As Rumor's Swirl On Cognitive Health - Update: Cancelled Another 2 Interviews/Events TODAY

The desperation is palpable. Harris went from the betting favorite on polymarket just 11 days ago to almost 18 points down, and even the odds for the popular vote have closed 30 points in 10 days, and now the Harris campaign is flailing uncontrollably and panic wrestling while Tim Walz tries to load tampons into his gun and Harris gets busted for plagiarizing her book.

I do like using "rumors swirl" as a euphemism for panic setting in among democrats. <lol>
 
nostradumbass said:
As someone who massively follows gambling trends and gambles on UFC fights every week..
Banking on a winner from a betting website(that Elon Musk advertised publicly) on whose going to win is one of the worst arguments ever lol.
 
Black9 said:
That's a cute story, but the betting odds are based on who people actually think is going win when it's their own money on the line, based on Trump leading the polls in every swing state, while you're filling up on copium with desperation tweets from "Kamala HQ". <lol>
 
Black9 said:
How much do you think Elon bet on trump to sway the odds?
 
He can’t remember names anymore .
I think we need a Donald Trump sundowning thread.
A fat dude born in the 1940’s who father had dementia around the same age nobody should be surprised Trump’s brain is misfiring.
No wonder Trump won’t release his medical records. It probably says he has early onset dementia.
 
emefer said:
How much do you think Elon bet on trump to sway the odds?
If I put a 100 million on the Patriots to beat the Chiefs the line would move making the Patriots the favorite.
Ideally Sport Books want an even amount of money on both sides because they still make money on the juice AKA the VIG.
When more money comes to one side they move the line. Nobody should be shocked that dumb fucks who buy a Bible off a serial adulterer and Super Camel Toe NFTs of the same guy are also putting money on him to win.
 
nostradumbass said:
The desperation is palpable. Harris went from the betting favorite on polymarket just 11 days ago to almost 18 points down, and even the odds for the popular vote have closed 30 points in 10 days, and now the Harris campaign is flailing uncontrollably and panic wrestling while Tim Walz tries to load tampons into his gun and Harris gets busted for plagiarizing her book.

I do like using "rumors swirl" as a euphemism for panic setting in among democrats. <lol>

I do like using "rumors swirl" as a euphemism for panic setting in among democrats. <lol>
So much whataboutism in one post.

He cancelled his debate, his town hall, and his interview with cnbc (hosted in part by an ally of his).

Two people faint so he just plays music and sways for 40 minutes?

Objectively speaking, this is concerning. Compare his speech from 10 years ago, 6 years ago, and now then take an educated guess how he’s going to sound 4 years from now. It’s concerning.
 
Black9 said:
Donald Trump is ahead in most if not all of the betting markets.

Donald Trump's media stock is rising.
Trump media stock soars as election odds move in ex-president's favor

Former President Donald Trump owns the majority of shares in his eponymous media company, which has been a volatile stock-market performer since going public.
Trump Media Stock Soars as Election Odds Move in Ex-President's Favor

The value of former President Donald Trump's media company has increased drastically over the last week as the election gets closer and closer.

Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, have climbed by almost 60 percent since their opening price of $19.04 on October 8. The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol DJT, surged 18 percent on Monday to close at $29.95 per share, continuing an upward trend that began near the start of the month.

Trump Media stock had previously been extremely volatile since its launch in early 2024, reaching a record low of $12.15 in September.

Newsweek contacted Trump Media & Technology Group for comment on the findings.

Trump owned 57.3 percent of TMTG shares, as of August 15, according to the Associated Press. Based on the company's market cap of nearly $6 billion, this values the former president's stake at $3.4 billion as of Monday.

The company first went public in March 2024, when shares hit a high of $79.38. However, the value of the company has fluctuated alongside Trump's political fortunes, with some analysts attributing the current rise to a tightening in the polls and betting odds ahead of November 5.

It's really simple," according to financial expert Matthew Tuttle.

"People realize that if Trump gets elected, this stock has the potential to do something," the CEO of Tuttle Capital Management told CNN. "And if he doesn't get elected, it probably goes to zero."

Currently, betting odds favor Trump, despite national polling averages giving Vice President Kamala Harris a slim two-point lead over her rival. The RealClearPolitics betting odds average currently gives the Republican nominee a 53.9 percent chance of winning, while Harris has a 44.9 percent chance.
 
DoctorTaco said:
So much whataboutism in one post.

He cancelled his debate, his town hall, and his interview with cnbc (hosted in part by an ally of his).

Two people faint so he just plays music and sways for 40 minutes?

Objectively speaking, this is concerning. Compare his speech from 10 years ago, 6 years ago, and now then take an educated guess how he’s going to sound 4 years from now. It’s concerning.
"Objectively speaking" as you spew shit from "Kamala HQ" while their campaign drops like a brick.

