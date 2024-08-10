filthybliss
Not too much information out now and everything is pretty vague. But here is a summary
The hack was first reported by Politico, which said it had begun receiving emails in July containing internal Trump campaign documents from an anonymous account. Those documents, released over the course of a few weeks, included a dossier on Sen. JD Vance, Trump’s vice presidential pick, according to the report.
“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.
The campaign cited a report this week from Microsoft that detailed increasing efforts by Iran to target the U.S. election, including fake news sites to influence voter opinion and hacks to obtain intelligence on political campaigns
The rest of the article can be read here.
