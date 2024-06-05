Elections Trump asked if he would declassify the Epstein files, replied ''Yeah, I would ... I think that ... less so''

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,384
Reaction score
3,445
From 3:58 he is asked if he would drain the swamp and declassify a number of documents. He says yes to all without pause then hesitates on Epstein and replies ''Yeah ... I would ... I think ... less so.'' Strange reply. It's not like a presidential candidate would ever get his own name on the list and then make a public promise to declassify his own crime. 9/11 and UFOs are an inside job but unfortunately the Epstein docs are full of a bunch of phony info that can offend people.



Fox news aired the same clip but remove the part where he says ''less so''

 
asking chatGPT to decode this complex message. God forbid Trump triggers widespread misinformation.

The video segment you're referring to seems to involve a discussion about declassifying various sensitive documents, including those related to the Epstein case. The hesitation and peculiar response regarding Epstein documents could be due to a variety of reasons:

  1. Sensitivity and Legal Implications: Epstein's case involves many high-profile individuals and sensitive information that could have far-reaching legal and personal implications. The candidate might be cautious about making promises that could lead to legal complications or political fallout.
  2. Inaccuracies and Misinformation: As you mentioned, there might be concerns about the accuracy of the information within the Epstein documents. If the documents contain phony or misleading information, releasing them could unjustly damage reputations or lead to widespread misinformation.
  3. Political Strategy: A presidential candidate might hesitate to commit to releasing certain documents if they believe it could backfire politically. Being overly transparent on controversial issues might alienate certain voter bases or create additional controversies.
  4. Personal Connections or Interests: Although less likely, it's possible the candidate might have personal connections or interests that could be affected by the release of such documents. This could contribute to a more cautious response.
In any case, the hesitation indicates the complexity and potential consequences involved in declassifying such sensitive information. The context in which the question was asked and the broader implications of the answer are crucial to understanding the candidate's response.
 
Well, he did send well-wishes to Ghsylaine The Sex Trafficker Maxwell. Like a real cunt would.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,704
Messages
55,645,631
Members
174,871
Latest member
Pavy

Share this page

Back
Top