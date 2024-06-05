From 3:58 he is asked if he would drain the swamp and declassify a number of documents. He says yes to all without pause then hesitates on Epstein and replies ''Yeah ... I would ... I think ... less so.'' Strange reply. It's not like a presidential candidate would ever get his own name on the list and then make a public promise to declassify his own crime. 9/11 and UFOs are an inside job but unfortunately the Epstein docs are full of a bunch of phony info that can offend people.







Fox news aired the same clip but remove the part where he says ''less so''



