Eusung
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 27, 2002
- Messages
- 4,293
- Reaction score
- 3,500
Great pick. This is the doctor who DeSantis consulted with right before he lifted covid restrictions in 2020. He was much better suited for this since he's not just an epidemiologist, but an economics professor at Stanford as well.
As one of the leading voices of "The Great Barrington Declaration" in 2020, Dr. Bhattacharyah was smeared by Francis Collins (then NIH director) and Fauci as a "fringe epidemiologist".
As one of the leading voices of "The Great Barrington Declaration" in 2020, Dr. Bhattacharyah was smeared by Francis Collins (then NIH director) and Fauci as a "fringe epidemiologist".
Last edited: