Social Trump appoints Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, co-author of The Great Barrington Declaration, as Director of NIH

Great pick. This is the doctor who DeSantis consulted with right before he lifted covid restrictions in 2020. He was much better suited for this since he's not just an epidemiologist, but an economics professor at Stanford as well.

As one of the leading voices of "The Great Barrington Declaration" in 2020, Dr. Bhattacharyah was smeared by Francis Collins (then NIH director) and Fauci as a "fringe epidemiologist".





 
The Indian face of white supremacy strikes again!!

Terrible pick, trump seems to be filling his cabinet members with TV talk show hosts or people not qualified for the position such as anticovid vaccine and lockdown proponents

Jay was an anti lock-down proponent, narrowly focused, and the lock down was important so that Americans did not spread the covid virus and it was a prudent thing to do as it saved lives. Under this idiot, there would have been more deaths during covid.
 
RedDevilFan said:
Terrible pick, trump seems to be filling his cabinet members with TV talk show hosts or people not qualified for the position.

Jay was an anti lock-down proponent, and the lockdown was important so that Americans did not spread the covid virus and it was a prudent thing to do as it saved lives. Under this idiot, there would have been more deaths during covid,

I was there when families were crying after their parents died of covid and the bodies on top of bodies at the morgue.
Can't tell if this is satire or not...
 
RoastBeast said:
Can't tell if this is satire or not...
It is not, but you get what you pay for and he is as bad as it gets. Trump’s choice of Bhattacharya seems to be a nod not only towards Covid and lockdown skeptics, but also to those who might place economic concerns over public health.coupled with the appointments of people like Kennedy suggests that if a second pandemic breaks out (which is ncreasingly likely), the Trump administration may handle it even worse than last time.
 
RedDevilFan said:
Terrible pick, trump seems to be filling his cabinet members with TV talk show hosts or people not qualified for the position anticovid proponents.

Jay was an anti lock-down proponent, narrowly focused, and the lock down was important so that Americans did not spread the covid virus and it was a prudent thing to do as it saved lives. Under this idiot, there would have been more deaths during covid.
Those pesky anticovid proponents! We need someone who fights for the virus!
 
RedDevilFan said:
It is not, but you get what you pay for and he is as bad as it gets. Trump’s choice of Bhattacharya seems to be a nod not only towards Covid and lockdown skeptics, but also to those who might place economic concerns over public health.coupled with the appointments of people like Kennedy suggests that if a second pandemic breaks out (which is ncreasingly likely), the Trump administration may handle it even worse than last time.
So you’re for quarantining people who aren’t sick? Also you seem casual about ruining people’s livelihoods all due to fear.
 
SKYNET said:
Same group that were giving me looks because I wasn't following the orientation arrows in supermarkets during the lockdowns
People who live their lives in fear are free to lock themselves down, but leave everyone else the fuck alone.
 
UberHere said:
People who live their lives in fear are free to lock themselves down, but leave everyone else the fuck alone.
In hindsight, I truly believe that was the fuel for them, feeling empowered enough to no longer have a need to mind their own fkn business and demand compliance from total strangers.
 
