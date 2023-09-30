SakurabasEar said: As much as I value him as a middle finger to the establishment, electing him is akin to throwing a grenade into a mud hut.



I'm not sure its worth it if he can't accomplish getting rid of the swamp monsters. Click to expand...

too many donor interests from around the country and around the world. Just look at Kevin McCarthy and his CCP ties, too many shit people on both sides.No one, including Desantis in Florida with a super majority of Floridians who want to keep Florida Florida will be able to change the national dynamic with policy.Which is further where most people say that the president has no real power.that is why a strong voice is lost needed. I have said I think trump can even deliver the abortion issue with a 12-15 week limit and then let states decide beyond that.the voice is too powerful and goes beyond the media.moment Desantis is elected with a democrat majority in the house and/or senate, he is going to look and sound like a nasally meatball.