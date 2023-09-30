Elections Trump’s speeches mega thread

he will be picking up his speeches and rallies, so might as well make a mega thread for the trumpers on sherdog.

He is in his best form right now, perhaps his final form, better than ever. I thought his speech Wednesday was his best ever, but today was better. Was in CA with the state GOP. Was like a hilarious comedy special mixed with great policy.

whole speech here, starts around 1 hour into it

https://rumble.com/v3loahd-presiden...s-the-california-gop-fall-convention-in-.html

Calling out all the well known CA democrats





solution to looting sprees

 
Pic of TS after posting his thread
54b8588e5d24a.jpeg
 
Post when he talked about nuclear
Oh and I wanna hear when he tells us about the best words.
 
SakurabasEar said:
As much as I value him as a middle finger to the establishment, electing him is akin to throwing a grenade into a mud hut.

I'm not sure its worth it if he can't accomplish getting rid of the swamp monsters.
too many donor interests from around the country and around the world. Just look at Kevin McCarthy and his CCP ties, too many shit people on both sides.

No one, including Desantis in Florida with a super majority of Floridians who want to keep Florida Florida will be able to change the national dynamic with policy.

Which is further where most people say that the president has no real power.

that is why a strong voice is lost needed. I have said I think trump can even deliver the abortion issue with a 12-15 week limit and then let states decide beyond that.

the voice is too powerful and goes beyond the media.

moment Desantis is elected with a democrat majority in the house and/or senate, he is going to look and sound like a nasally meatball.
 
Last edited:
"So unfair, so unfair"
"So true, so true"
"I had the perfect phone call"
"Everyone is / people are saying"
"We love [...] don't we folks"
"The radical left"
"Nobody knows more about [...] than me"
"CHAYNAH"
"I get along with [...] very well"
 
I read that on the internet so it must be true
 
SakurabasEar said:
As much as I value him as a middle finger to the establishment, electing him is akin to throwing a grenade into a mud hut.

I'm not sure its worth it if he can't accomplish getting rid of the swamp monsters.
But if you just let him have 3 or 4 more terms he'll for sure get that swamp drained. And fix healthcare too.
 
