THEfightsAREfixed
@Silver
- Jun 9, 2018
- 12,579
- 10,630
There seems to be lots of conflicting information about North Korea, sometimes portrayed as some kind of super dangerous military and cyber threat, and other times as ridiculous and poor without any real economy.
People go there and then get sent to prison for breaking minor laws ?
What is the deal with North Korea, are they "for real" or just a hype-job for the MIC ?
(anything you say will be rigorously cross-referenced against this: https://www.dia.mil/Portals/110/Documents/News/NKMP.pdf in the attempt to reveal you are talking out your ass)
