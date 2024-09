I loved the line in Se7en when they arrive and survey the location and they say



"We have a dead dog here"



And John Doe replies



"I didn't do that."









It's just a throw away line in the grand scheme of things, but to me it is a HILARIOUS deadpan joke and really portrays a sick fuck beautifully that the guy would make that fucked up joke.

(While waiting to deliver a man his wife's head in a box)