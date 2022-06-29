DaleBoca
I did not see anything about this posted yet but here are some details. Sounds interesting. It will take place in Alaska.
https://deadline.com/2022/06/true-d...er-season-4-hbo-night-country-1235053150/amp/
True Detective’: Kali Reis Joins Jodie Foster In Season 4 As It Gets HBO Greenlight.
In True Detective: Night Country, from writer-director-showrunner Issa López, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.
