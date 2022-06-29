Television True Detective: Night Country- Season 4

I did not see anything about this posted yet but here are some details. Sounds interesting. It will take place in Alaska.


https://deadline.com/2022/06/true-d...er-season-4-hbo-night-country-1235053150/amp/

True Detective’: Kali Reis Joins Jodie Foster In Season 4 As It Gets HBO Greenlight.


In True Detective: Night Country, from writer-director-showrunner Issa López, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.
 
cautiously optomistic
based on season 1
I'll always give it a shot 3 was solid
I like 2 despite what others said
season 1 is one of my top 5 tv experiences

Alaska has lots of spooky true crime shizz
so interested in the atmosphere as well
 
The series has never fully clicked for me but Season 1 was really good overall. I liked parts of Season 2. Have not watched S3 yet.

HBO usually has good QC.

I share your cautious optimism. Will definitely check it out
 
Yes, the Alaska thing is what caught my interest. Wind River was damn good.
 
DaleBoca said:
Yes, the Alaska thing is what caught my interest. Wind River was damn good.
Fuck



Yes


I loved Wind River. I can’t wait for this. Idk who that one chick is, but Jodie Foster, it goes without saying, is a great actor.

I loved Season 1. Season 2 was a bit slower to start, but I really enjoyed it. And while Season 3 wasn’t amazing, it was still very good. Better than most other stuff on tv. But the end was a bit of a let down. It was just anti climactic.
 
I was super excited, for about 30 seconds... and then I saw, it's not even from the writer / creator of the first 3 seasons.

"In True Detective: Night Country, from writer-director-showrunner Issa López,"

That's like bringing back THE SOPRANOS without David Chase, or OZ without Tom Fontana.

It's not the show. It just has the name stamped on it.

Well, that’s a good thing, no? Since Chase was carried by Weiner and Winter. Many Saints was awful.
 
Watched S1 and S3.

Season 3 is a cut above IMO with Mahershala Ali especially brilliant. Enjoyed the brooding atmosphere of this season.
 
No it's not a good thing. It's sacrilege

And I liked Many Saints. I think some people had too many expectations built up, I just took it as a fun bonus feature.
 
I will watch. Obviously first season is GOAT-tier. Second season started out strong then got extremely convoluted halfway through, but Colin Farell was superb. I found season 3 hella boring. It had a stronger narrative than season 2, but wasn't nearly as entertaining.

I hope season 4 is at least solid. Fingers crossed!
 
Ya the pay off in s3 was literally non-existent. It felt like it was building towards something and then just... nothing. Dorff was awesome though.
 
That's the problem with the series aside from season 1 - the leads are generally good to great, it's the script that falls flat.

I might give season 3 another spin for Dorff alone.
 
yea i agree i think Nick has fumbled the endings for all 3 seasons
1 = the ending emotional scene in hospital is great and the final run if you turn your brain off and just watch it is fun and well shot but it does a disservice to the complexity of the case they were building
2= was too complex throughout and was a mess, but the end was pretty good especially Ferrel's end, kisch(?) was a bit of a let down
3= as you said a bit anti climatic
edit: Vaugn was up and down in S2 but he brought it for his end. that was reaslly well done even if the rest of season 2 didnt support it
so yea cautiously optomistic
 
S1 is some of the greatest TV of all time, S3 was decent, like a 6.5/10, and I never got around to watching season 2.
The completely new director that hasn't done anything noteworthy in the US doesn't give me a lot of hope. I think this show peaked with the first season.
 
I missed the 3rd season and I enjoyed the first two. I thought the first one was a bit confusing but I half assed watched it. Some episodes I would watch intensely then some I would be doing situps on the side when they have boring dialogue. The second one was enjoyable for me though. I actually paid attention for the whole ride.
 
no pizzalotto !!!
no zapataxiv unless its free
 
Like half of season one was good.

Part two was unintentional comedy gold.

i gave up on the show after season 2.
 
It won’t be.

look at who they cast. Then think to yourself why. They already shoehorned the check marks, and that’s all this season will probably be.

it’s gonna be garbage.

but yeah, season 1 was some of the best tv made.
 
