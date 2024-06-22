Trocoli is atrocious for his physical attributes

The guy was blessed with being a 6'5 middleweight with an 80 inch reach and has no idea of how to use either of those things. He has no jab, which is the first thing a tall fighter should master. He has no ability to maintain range. He has no defense. His output is extremely low, wasn't even able to throw safe stay busy punches. There was a point in the first round where Shara had landed 8 kicks in a row and Trocoli was just standing in front of him the entire time and hadn't thrown a single stroke. Every tall fighter should be studying tape of Jon Jones day and night. I expected him to lose but this was a terrible performance for someone who won the genetic lottery.