Trocoli is atrocious for his physical attributes

blaseblase

blaseblase

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
8,205
Reaction score
15,948
The guy was blessed with being a 6'5 middleweight with an 80 inch reach and has no idea of how to use either of those things. He has no jab, which is the first thing a tall fighter should master. He has no ability to maintain range. He has no defense. His output is extremely low, wasn't even able to throw safe stay busy punches. There was a point in the first round where Shara had landed 8 kicks in a row and Trocoli was just standing in front of him the entire time and hadn't thrown a single stroke. Every tall fighter should be studying tape of Jon Jones day and night. I expected him to lose but this was a terrible performance for someone who won the genetic lottery.
 
I suspect Tricoli isn't very good fullstop. His DWCS fight he beat an "unbeaten" guy who's a notorious can crusher who was tapped out like nothing by Eric Spicely to enter the TUF House in like a minute.

Personally I think he was brought into that DWCS to lose to the 8-0 full body tattoo scary looking Norwegian dude. Just a token Brazilian guy with a respectable record on paper so it didn't look like a gimme.
 
I'm still dumbfounded at how awful this guy performed. He needs to sign up for Jackson Wink asap. He's fighting like he's the next James Vick when he should be trying to be the middleweight Jon Jones.
 
Not to say he would have performed any better, but he did take the fight on a day's notice, flying from CA to Riyadh, and cut 13 pounds to make weight the day before. Maybe we should be pragmatic and give him a bit of a pass here, coming to a more informed conclusion after his next fight?

Antonio Trocoli details insane journey before late-notice UFC Saudi Arabia fight with Shara Magomedov

Antonio Trocoli made weight for his UFC Saudi Arabia clash with Shara Magomedov and that alone is a big feat.
He looks like he's tall and that's about it in terms of "genetic gifts." Looked slow as molasses, and not especially powerful or strong.
 
blaseblase said:
The guy was blessed with being a 6'5 middleweight with an 80 inch reach and has no idea of how to use either of those things. He has no jab, which is the first thing a tall fighter should master. He has no ability to maintain range. He has no defense. His output is extremely low, wasn't even able to throw safe stay busy punches. There was a point in the first round where Shara had landed 8 kicks in a row and Trocoli was just standing in front of him the entire time and hadn't thrown a single stroke. Every tall fighter should be studying tape of Jon Jones day and night. I expected him to lose but this was a terrible performance for someone who won the genetic lottery.
Jon Jones maintained range using eye pokes - fact.

He has struggled in every fight since they forced him to close his hands
 
Well I mean like Subs said, the guy took this fight on days notice and flew half way across the world while cutting weight. Jet lag, low energy due to cutting and not having a full camp would make most perform like shit. I'm not saying this guy is a world beater by any means but punching down on this guy when he took this fight under such circumstances is kind of a dick move dude..
 
Substance Abuse said:
Not to say he would have performed any better, but he did take the fight on a day's notice, flying from CA to Riyadh, and cut 13 pounds to make weight the day before. Maybe we should be pragmatic and give him a bit of a pass here, coming to a more informed conclusion after his next fight?

Antonio Trocoli details insane journey before late-notice UFC Saudi Arabia fight with Shara Magomedov

Antonio Trocoli made weight for his UFC Saudi Arabia clash with Shara Magomedov and that alone is a big feat.
Stfu, this is Sherdog, we don't give anyone the benefit of doubt. 😁
 
All that length and preferred to clinch against the cage like a short guy should

Yea, he also stood too still while eating kicks, reminded me of the long heavy bag for kicking (banana bag)

He needs to enhance his own kicking arsenal as well as establish a punishing jab
 
I don't get how you train for (presumably) a life time in mixed martial arts & this is what you do in combat.

Stand still and slowly progress forward while getting hit over and over.

Why not have some lateral movement and try to mix it up? I know it's easier said than done, but what exactly are guys like this "training" over all of these years?
 
This guy managed to make 170 at one point. Has a loss to career lightweight Jacob Volkman. I think he’s just not very good, but probably deserves one more shot because the circumstances surrounding this fight. May even benefit from moving up to 205
 
I see tall guys walking down the street sometimes.

If only they had striking and grappling and conditioning and strength and toughness and athleticism and heart they'd be good fighters.

Alas though, they are normal tall people and have no skills.

But if they were totally unlike the way they are then...
giphy.gif


Just think of all the jabbing they could do to a person not moving!
 
Marko Polo said:
Jon Jones maintained range using eye pokes - fact.

He has struggled in every fight since they forced him to close his hands
Weren’t the Gus and dc rematches and the game fight after that? And smith?

Also, speaks to how great jones is that he keeps winning after getting a nerf almost specifically for him.
 
Dionysian said:
I see tall guys walking down the street sometimes.

If only they had striking and grappling and conditioning and strength and toughness and athleticism and heart they'd be good fighters.

Alas though, they are normal tall people and have no skills.

But if they were totally unlike the way they are then...
giphy.gif


Just think of all the jabbing they could do to a person not moving!
Jon jones is tall and lanky, so obviously other tall and lanky people can achieve what he did, right?
 
ThePimblettEra said:
I don't get how you train for (presumably) a life time in mixed martial arts & this is what you do in combat.

Stand still and slowly progress forward while getting hit over and over.

Why not have some lateral movement and try to mix it up? I know it's easier said than done, but what exactly are guys like this "training" over all of these years?
It's called being tired. You can experience what it's like being tired yourself and moving laterally, no MMA bout required.

He cut a ton of weight and took the fight on short notice.
 
Short notice and after steroid suspension? Not sure if he was tired or not but it was frustrating to see him just being blocked with an overhook and knee shield. I am not sure if he had some coaches with him that could have just explained how to get past that.
 
Need another fight. He actually did sort of okay at first. Landed whatever he threw, then stopped throwing lol

Probably the most static second and third rounds I've seen, surely that isn't normal?
 
