Crime Transgender Teen Murdered and Dismembered in PA

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
22,932
Reaction score
19,143
www.cbsnews.com

Grisly details emerge about killing and dismemberment of transgender Pennsylvania teenager

Body parts of a transgender teenager who was dismembered in Mercer County are still missing, the coroner testified.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

14 years old, met a dude on Grindr, got picked up from a park at 2am and was never seen again. Dismembered body was found in a nearby lake. The suspect has been charged with murder among other things. Now the usual theory for trans killings is the man discovers what he thought was a woman indeed has a penis. However given they met on Grindr, I would assume he was anticipating such an outcome. Is it possible he learned the victims age and freaked out? Also why are minors being allowed on dating sites? Where were the parents in all of this? As of now not all of the body parts have been discovered.
 
Probably one of those weird self-loathing psychos who go on anti-trans tirades shortly after busting a nut to trans porn.

Most dating sites don't exactly ask for your driver's license, and I imagine most people wouldn't want to give their full details anyway.
 
Dashawn Watkins honestly sounds like a made up name a racist person would come up with.
 
I'm gonna guess that murder was the plan all along. Dudes killing hookers ain't nothing new, trans or not.
 
Its almost like meeting strangers for sex is kind of dangerous.
 
Teenagers meeting almost middle age men for sex? Who could’ve thought that might end badly
 
HereticBD said:
I'm gonna guess that murder was the plan all along. Dudes killing hookers ain't nothing new, trans or not.
Click to expand...
Doesn’t seem like a very well thought out plan….
 
Poor kid. Young, confused and vulnerable, an easy victim. RIP.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International Iranian Security Forces Molested and Murdered Teen Protestor, Leaked Document Suggests
Replies
14
Views
716
MichiganMMA1978
MichiganMMA1978
LeonardoBjj
International Thousands march against femicide in Kenya following the January slayings of at least 14 women
Replies
3
Views
294
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,542
Messages
55,918,674
Members
174,999
Latest member
King Jinping

Share this page

Back
Top