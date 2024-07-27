Grisly details emerge about killing and dismemberment of transgender Pennsylvania teenager Body parts of a transgender teenager who was dismembered in Mercer County are still missing, the coroner testified.

14 years old, met a dude on Grindr, got picked up from a park at 2am and was never seen again. Dismembered body was found in a nearby lake. The suspect has been charged with murder among other things. Now the usual theory for trans killings is the man discovers what he thought was a woman indeed has a penis. However given they met on Grindr, I would assume he was anticipating such an outcome. Is it possible he learned the victims age and freaked out? Also why are minors being allowed on dating sites? Where were the parents in all of this? As of now not all of the body parts have been discovered.