Law Trans surgery on kids is now banned.

Just imagine humans many generations from now studying that time in the 21'st century when this was actually a debate.

I hope they don't stop at just banning it, everyone who contributed to, profited from, and went along with it should be rounded up and locked up for life.

And yeah, all you vile cockroaches on here who ever supported it in any way you know who you are... just pure cowards and poor excuse for human beings, there are no words really to describe the contempt I feel for you...
 
Alright, who is going to be the first brave Liberal to denounce this move?
 
Koro_11 said:
Well that's two executive orders I agree with so far. The other being lifting the ban on gas cars.

Otherwise don't care for the rest.
 
Gonna be hard for some purple hairs to explain why the suicide rate among minors doesn't have a massive spike after this.
 
