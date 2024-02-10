Training Muay Thai in Thailand (starting in Phuket) for 2 Months

I'm traveling to Phuket to train Muay Thai in early March and plan to stay in Thailand for 2 months. A bit about my background: I'm in my early 40's so no plan on becoming a pro, just want to improve my self defense skills, and enjoy the feeling of a solid workout and personal improvement. I have about 5 months of muay thai training, mostly 1 on 1 training with a friend who is an experienced martial artist. I have learned a lot and feel that I have improved quite a bit, but realize there is a lot of room for improvement. Going to Thailand with the main objective of improving my Muay Thai skills. I want to do some tourist type stuff as well, but Muay Thai is my main focus. I would like to do about 60-70% private 1 on 1 training, and the rest with a class.



My questions are:



1. Should I start contacting gyms in the area to make sure I have training sessions booked, or is it better to just show up to gyms and sample them and get a better idea of which gym is best for me? I'm concerned I will have limited options of where I can train, due to the good coaches already being booked.



2. Which gyms would you recommend? I plan on initially staying on Phuket's Fitness Street where most of the gyms are. I don't want to do a cardio kickboxing style of training alongside pure beginners, but I am not looking to prepare for professional fights either and be a farang punching bag. I also want to be at a gym where I get more attention, rather than be sent off to some corner and hit the bag for 30 minutes waiting for someone to tell me I'm doing a good job.



3. Any other advice, like places to stay, things to avoid, how to do an accurate analysis of a person's adam's apple, etc.?