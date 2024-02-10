onSMASH
Volk and his team pulled to my gym here in Los Angeles today.
No crazy sparring or anything, just light rolling on the mats.
He looks pretty locked in. It was an honor to meet him and his team.
When GSP used to come down and train at the gym sometimes, I missed out EVERY time. So this was dope to finally meet one of the goats!
