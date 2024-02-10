Media Trained with the Champ today.

onSMASH

onSMASH

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 22, 2014
Messages
897
Reaction score
646
Volk and his team pulled to my gym here in Los Angeles today.

No crazy sparring or anything, just light rolling on the mats.

He looks pretty locked in. It was an honor to meet him and his team.

When GSP used to come down and train at the gym sometimes, I missed out EVERY time. So this was dope to finally meet one of the goats!

rbUrI32ZrSmWe.jpeg
 
onSMASH said:
Volk and his team pulled to my gym here in Los Angeles today.

No crazy sparring or anything, just light rolling on the mats.

He looks pretty locked in. It was an honor to meet him and his team.

When GSP used to come down and train at the gym sometimes, I missed out EVERY time. So this was dope to finally meet one of the goats!

View attachment 1028775
Click to expand...
Oh shit is it Al on the right ?
 
onSMASH said:
Volk and his team pulled to my gym here in Los Angeles today.

No crazy sparring or anything, just light rolling on the mats.

He looks pretty locked in. It was an honor to meet him and his team.

When GSP used to come down and train at the gym sometimes, I missed out EVERY time. So this was dope to finally meet one of the goats!

View attachment 1028775
Click to expand...
Good stuff!

Missed out on rolling with GSP or missed him being there altogether? (Musta sucked)
 
onSMASH said:
Volk and his team pulled to my gym here in Los Angeles today.

No crazy sparring or anything, just light rolling on the mats.

He looks pretty locked in. It was an honor to meet him and his team.

When GSP used to come down and train at the gym sometimes, I missed out EVERY time. So this was dope to finally meet one of the goats!

View attachment 1028775
Click to expand...

Dawg whats happening to the feet in this pic...

Is this shit even real? ...

Which one is T.S...
 
onSMASH said:
Volk and his team pulled to my gym here in Los Angeles today.

No crazy sparring or anything, just light rolling on the mats.

He looks pretty locked in. It was an honor to meet him and his team.

When GSP used to come down and train at the gym sometimes, I missed out EVERY time. So this was dope to finally meet one of the goats!

View attachment 1028775
Click to expand...


Bro, you are brave or dumb putting your own picture
 
onSMASH said:
Volk and his team pulled to my gym here in Los Angeles today.

No crazy sparring or anything, just light rolling on the mats.

He looks pretty locked in. It was an honor to meet him and his team.

When GSP used to come down and train at the gym sometimes, I missed out EVERY time. So this was dope to finally meet one of the goats!

View attachment 1028775
Click to expand...

Also your quads look weak
 
onSMASH said:
Volk and his team pulled to my gym here in Los Angeles today.

No crazy sparring or anything, just light rolling on the mats.

He looks pretty locked in. It was an honor to meet him and his team.

When GSP used to come down and train at the gym sometimes, I missed out EVERY time. So this was dope to finally meet one of the goats!

View attachment 1028775
Click to expand...
Awesome man. Thanks for sharing!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media I just trained with the Baddest Man on the Planet
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
8K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,080
Messages
55,053,543
Members
174,576
Latest member
_cyberfrost95

Share this page

Back
Top