Trailer For Queen Of The Ring(New Movie About Pro Wrestling Legend)

The trailer for Iron Claw drew a lotta interest in here so I figured I'd post this new trailer about the upcoming Mildred Burke biopic, she was a legendary womans rasslin champion in the olden daysShe started out wrestling men during the traveling carnival days of the 1930's and rose up to be champion and a legit star during the Golden Era of 1950's television rasslinTrailer looks really good, Walton Goggins is in it too, he plays notorious carny rasslin promoter Jack Pfefer, who deserves his own movie except people probably wouldnt believe all the crazy shit he pulled during his life