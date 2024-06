Tour de France 2024 Winner - 8am ET 6-29

Dillydilly said: @lsa if you got someone in mind for : Top 10 finish, Team Classification, King of the Mountains or Young Rider Classification can add the odds for those guys/team also Click to expand...

Is like 5:32 am and I have no coffee.But Jonas and Poga are my go to here.I think this is Pogas year since Jonas has been out with a severe injury and he has also lost his side kick Kuss.Visma will have a hard time.Poga on the other hand has been strong as hell @Zebra Cheeks knows more and I am sure would like to do a little betin on the bikies