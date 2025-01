gentel said: Aljo vs Movsar may well have been the best MMA grappling match ever. Definitely would like to see a Movsar title shot and I way prefer it over a Lopes TS Click to expand...

I think Evloev deserves the shot but wouldn't be too upset if Lopes get the shot as long as Evo is next in line. I would be upset if they give Volk a rematch. Volk's lost 3 out of his last 4 and has gotten KO'd in his last 2 fights. If Evo gets the shot then let Volk fight Lopes for the title eliminator ( I'd like to see Lopes win).