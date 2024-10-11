Topuria isn't just a power puncher, Max has to watch the ground game

Topuria actually has really only become a KO artist in the UFC (although a brutal one at that) in the UFC. 4 of his 5 KOs have come in the UFC. Before that his main finishing ability (albeit against lesser fighters) was submissions. And he has quite a repertoire of submission finishes: triangle chokes, rear nakeds, guillotines, anacondas, triangle armbars and arm triangles. Most within a few minutes as well, so he is definitely quick and dangerous with them.

Just an FYI for any bettors out there.
 
Max by submission (punches).

You did it now... Max by triangle 2nd round.
 
