Topuria isn't just a power puncher, Max has to watch the ground game

Topuria actually has really only become a KO artist in the UFC (although a brutal one at that) in the UFC. 4 of his 5 KOs have come in the UFC. Before that his main finishing ability (albeit against lesser fighters) was submissions. And he has quite a repertoire of submission finishes: triangle chokes, rear nakeds, guillotines, anacondas, triangle armbars and arm triangles. Most within a few minutes as well, so he is definitely quick and dangerous with them.



Just an FYI for any bettors out there.