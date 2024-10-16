Topuria is the best trash talker right now, by far

People talk about Dricus, but his best trash talk is against the 2 easiest targets, a guy who fondles his dog and a guy who got molested by his dad, both probably autistic.

Topuria just clowns everyone, had Volk confused and doubting himself, had Max borderline ragequitting and not knowing what to say on the call, 2 guys that are actually hard to get to, completely buried Belal who usually wins on twitter.

He either doesn't react to what people say to him, or turns it around and uses it to glaze himself, I don't get the hate for this guy he's like a cockier version of Dricus who talks more shit.

People say he copies McGregor and tries too hard etc, so what, imo he's basically the new McGregor if he keeps winning, and it doesn't feel like he's even trying to me, it sounds like he just likes to talk shit.

I know this sounds like a glaze fest, idgaf I find the guy hilarious
 
He's a conor wannabe, that's all. Conor doesnt have good trash talk, he just throws insults.
 
evidenced by the amount of rustled jimmies throughout the forum
 
An amazing achievement. His parents must be proud.
 
Imagine caring about this..

Max "blessed" Holloway is going to thankfully end all this....

This isnt pro wrestling...mic skills shouldn't count
 
Nope, english is his 4th language and he is not good enough at it to be the best trash talker.
Content is ok, delivery not.
 
Not realy, its always fun when people are confrontational in UFC, but hes not very witty like Chael, Conor and others
 
It's DDP.

I believe he didn't do well in his verbal exchanges with Volk or the most recent with Max, to be honest.
But his English has improved huge leaps, hats off for that.
 
