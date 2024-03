Top Ten UFC Fights of All Time

Was watching an interesting clip on Jaxxon podcast and they had overrated Griffin vs Bonnar ( Good fight and historic, but ya that don't slide my top 15 even). So here is my list of the best UFC fights I have ever seen:



1) Rory vs Robbie 2

2) Shogun vs Hendo 1 (goat non title fight)

3) Frankie vs Gray 2

4) Silva vs Sonnen 1

5) Jones vs Gus 1

6) Jiri vs Glover

7) Condit vs Robbie

8) Joanna vs Zhang 1

9) Aldo vs Mendes 2

10) Dustin vs Max 2