Top Ten All Time Worst UFC PPV

Can't recall there being ten PPV events that are worse than this one. It's still going on and regardless of main event, this has been all time bad. Now, I am not one to judge a card based on names and match-ups before the event. Even with cards that don't look good or even decent on paper, there will be a couple fights that are entertaining. Buckley vs. Wonderboy delivered, everything else is everything else. This is mos def worst PPV in the Endeavor era, worse than any I can recall in the Zuffa era.



High altitude cards are sometimes funky. Nobody seemed to gas hard, but maybe these fights are bad, because there are fighters pacing themselves. This card is so bad. UFC should refund EVERYONE who paid for this nonsense. Every fight card can't deliver, but this is all-time bad. Top to bottom can anyone think of ten worse PPV cards from the UFC?