Top regional MMA prospects from your part of the world?

Are you from Kyrgyzstan? I wouldn't consider Akbar Abdullaev a prospect since he's fighting for the ONE belt and signed to major promotion, he's a great FW though. Daniyar Toychubek has to be on this list...kinds literally phenomenal. Yryskeldi...I had to be the first guy on this forum talking about him, he's real good and super young but his striking has looked very underdeveloped and I need to see more from him. Guys like Asaf Chopurov, Razhabali, Renat Khavalov, Aboubakar Younousov, Khalim Nazruloev, Mehemmedeli Osmanli, Shakhban Gapizov (Shakban might have permentely moved up to 145) are pretty elite company. And yes I had Payton Talbott, Austin Bashi, Felipe Lima and Jean Matsumoto on this list too but the UFC signed all of them.



I'm in the US so I'd say the prospects I'm most looking at right now are..uhh



Bilal Hasan

Kade Ruotolo



Hate to say it, North American prospect scene from Mexico, US and Canada kinda sucks these days. Oceania is kinda solid.