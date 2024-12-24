Top regional MMA prospects from your part of the world?

SilverMoon

SilverMoon

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 23, 2024
Messages
4
Reaction score
1
Soo, I was wondering: who are the best MMA prospects out there, killing it on the regionals and looking to have a great future ahead of them?
 
Was wondering, which regional prospects do you see being the most active ones in 2025?
 
Here's a few:

Juan

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Alberth

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Imanol

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
STAY GOLD said:
Here's a few:

Juan

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Alberth

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Imanol

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
Click to expand...
Great picks bro! I am familiar with Pegajoso and Alberth. That Bahamondes kid is crazy haha! Only 16 and won a regional belt!
 
Three prospects for kyrgyzstan : You won't find better anywhere else. They are taking over the game.

1- Rajabali Shaidulaev (12-0) 100% finish rate

2- Akbar Abdullaev (11-0) 100% finish rate

3- Yryskeldi Duysheev (11-0) 100% finish rate
 
Ara tech said:
Three prospects for kyrgyzstan : You won't find better anywhere else. They are taking over the game.

1- Rajabali Shaidulaev (12-0) 100% finish rate

2- Akbar Abdullaev (11-0) 100% finish rate

3- Yryskeldi Duysheev (11-0) 100% finish rate
Click to expand...

Are you from Kyrgyzstan? I wouldn't consider Akbar Abdullaev a prospect since he's fighting for the ONE belt and signed to major promotion, he's a great FW though. Daniyar Toychubek has to be on this list...kinds literally phenomenal. Yryskeldi...I had to be the first guy on this forum talking about him, he's real good and super young but his striking has looked very underdeveloped and I need to see more from him. Guys like Asaf Chopurov, Razhabali, Renat Khavalov, Aboubakar Younousov, Khalim Nazruloev, Mehemmedeli Osmanli, Shakhban Gapizov (Shakban might have permentely moved up to 145) are pretty elite company. And yes I had Payton Talbott, Austin Bashi, Felipe Lima and Jean Matsumoto on this list too but the UFC signed all of them.

I'm in the US so I'd say the prospects I'm most looking at right now are..uhh

Bilal Hasan
Kade Ruotolo

Hate to say it, North American prospect scene from Mexico, US and Canada kinda sucks these days. Oceania is kinda solid.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Are you from Kyrgyzstan? I wouldn't consider Akbar Abdullaev a prospect since he's fighting for the ONE belt and signed to major promotion, he's a great FW though. Daniyar Toychubek has to be on this list...kinds literally phenomenal. Yryskeldi...I had to be the first guy on this forum talking about him, he's real good and super young but his striking has looked very underdeveloped and I need to see more from him. Guys like Asaf Chopurov, Razhabali, Renat Khavalov, Aboubakar Younousov, Khalim Nazruloev, Mehemmedeli Osmanli, Shakhban Gapizov (Shakban might have permentely moved up to 145) are pretty elite company. And yes I had Payton Talbott, Austin Bashi, Felipe Lima and Jean Matsumoto on this list too but the UFC signed all of them.

I'm in the US so I'd say the prospects I'm most looking at right now are..uhh

Bilal Hasan
Kade Ruotolo

Hate to say it, North American prospect scene from Mexico, US and Canada kinda sucks these days. Oceania is kinda solid.
Click to expand...

Plenty of good US ones like Julius Walker, Isaac Moreno, Mitch McKee, Damien Anderson, Luke Fernandez, they just tend to get picked up quicker.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Hate to say it, North American prospect scene from Mexico, US and Canada kinda sucks these days. Oceania is kinda solid.
Click to expand...
There’s some good prospects in Mexico. Maybe not world champions, but there’s some up and coming talent like Imanol Rodríguez, Damian Fernández, Luis Ivan Rodríguez, Anthony Ramírez, Silvestre Sánchez, etc. who look promising although they're still early on in their careers.
 
Last edited:
STAY GOLD said:
There’s some good prospects in Mexico. Maybe not world champions, but there’s some up and coming talent like Imanol Rodríguez, Damian Fernández, Luis Ivan Rodríguez, Anthony Ramírez, Silvestre Sánchez, etc. who looking promising although they're still early on in their careers.
Click to expand...

Santiago Luna is the one imo.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Plenty of good US ones like Julius Walker, Isaac Moreno, Mitch McKee, Damien Anderson, Luke Fernandez, they just tend to get picked up quicker.
Click to expand...

A lot of these guys don't interest me much. These guys you listed "get picked up quicker" but they're all on average much older somehow lmao.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,675
Messages
56,730,961
Members
175,382
Latest member
ArtVandelay

Share this page

Back
Top