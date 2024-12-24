Top regional MMA prospects from your part of the world?

SilverMoon
Soo, I was wondering: who are the best MMA prospects out there, killing it on the regionals and looking to have a great future ahead of them?
Great picks bro! I am familiar with Pegajoso and Alberth. That Bahamondes kid is crazy haha! Only 16 and won a regional belt!Here's a few:
JuanThe industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.www.sherdog.com
AlberthThe industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.www.sherdog.com
ImanolThe industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.www.sherdog.com
Three prospects for kyrgyzstan : You won't find better anywhere else. They are taking over the game.
1- Rajabali Shaidulaev (12-0) 100% finish rate
2- Akbar Abdullaev (11-0) 100% finish rate
3- Yryskeldi Duysheev (11-0) 100% finish rate
Are you from Kyrgyzstan? I wouldn't consider Akbar Abdullaev a prospect since he's fighting for the ONE belt and signed to major promotion, he's a great FW though. Daniyar Toychubek has to be on this list...kinds literally phenomenal. Yryskeldi...I had to be the first guy on this forum talking about him, he's real good and super young but his striking has looked very underdeveloped and I need to see more from him. Guys like Asaf Chopurov, Razhabali, Renat Khavalov, Aboubakar Younousov, Khalim Nazruloev, Mehemmedeli Osmanli, Shakhban Gapizov (Shakban might have permentely moved up to 145) are pretty elite company. And yes I had Payton Talbott, Austin Bashi, Felipe Lima and Jean Matsumoto on this list too but the UFC signed all of them.
I'm in the US so I'd say the prospects I'm most looking at right now are..uhh
Bilal Hasan
Kade Ruotolo
Hate to say it, North American prospect scene from Mexico, US and Canada kinda sucks these days. Oceania is kinda solid.
There’s some good prospects in Mexico. Maybe not world champions, but there’s some up and coming talent like Imanol Rodríguez, Damian Fernández, Luis Ivan Rodríguez, Anthony Ramírez, Silvestre Sánchez, etc. who looking promising although they're still early on in their careers.
Plenty of good US ones like Julius Walker, Isaac Moreno, Mitch McKee, Damien Anderson, Luke Fernandez, they just tend to get picked up quicker.