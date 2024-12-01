Top five favorite Kickfighters of all time

Monte Moku
Saw a thread like this on the Boxing forum, figured it would be fun here too. Doesn't have to be the best fighters, just the ones you like to watch the most; figured I would make it Kickfighting in general, this being the MT & KB forum and all. Feel free to make it a combined list or two separate lists, however you wanna do it.
Kickboxing:
Chingiz Allazov
Tenshin Nasukawa
Donovan Wisse
Ernesto Hoost
Andy Hug
Muay Thai:
Chatchai Paiseetong
Karuhat Sor Supawan
Superlek Kiatmookao
Langsuan Panyuthaphum
Silapathai Jockygym
P.S. I fought yesterday and scored my first knockdowns in competition. Got a knockdown in the first from a cross, and another in the second from a left hook. Got the win via UD! Feels great man.
