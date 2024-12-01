Top five favorite Kickfighters of all time

Monte Moku

Saw a thread like this on the Boxing forum, figured it would be fun here too. Doesn't have to be the best fighters, just the ones you like to watch the most; figured I would make it Kickfighting in general, this being the MT & KB forum and all. Feel free to make it a combined list or two separate lists, however you wanna do it.

Kickboxing:
Chingiz Allazov
Tenshin Nasukawa
Donovan Wisse
Ernesto Hoost
Andy Hug

Muay Thai:
Chatchai Paiseetong
Karuhat Sor Supawan
Superlek Kiatmookao
Langsuan Panyuthaphum
Silapathai Jockygym


P.S. I fought yesterday and scored my first knockdowns in competition. Got a knockdown in the first from a cross, and another in the second from a left hook. Got the win via UD! Feels great man.
 
My favorite is Giorgio Petrosyan, the goat. Only man to have K1 belt, Glory belt, and One Fc belt. 3 era.
Even though he was a right handed Southpaw. Tenshin Nasukawa was also one of my favorite even though he lost to Rodtang went to boxing (4-0) now, both have very good counterpunching and strong defense.

Kickboxing
Giorgio Petrosyan
Tenshin Nasukawa

Muay-Thai
Prime Yodsanklai
Saenchai
Nadaka Yoshinari
 
Congrats on your fight @superlui!

My Top6 favourite kickboxers of all time:
Buakaw
Tyrone Spong
Nieky Holzken
Ernesto Hoost
Artem Vakhitov
Superbon

Top6 favourite Nak Muay (tricky to pick just 6):
Samart
Tawanchai
Dany Bill
Petch-Eak Sitjaopho
Yodsanklai
 
