Top 5 most boring fighters

Here's my Top 5 of most boring fighters. Post yours.
1. Rory McDonald - I'd rather watch paint dry.
2. Lyoto Machida - I get it, he knocked a few guys out. Still extremely boring to watch.
3. Jon Fitch - That's a no-brainer.
4. GSP - Dominated his division via endless Lay and Pray, can't finish a fight to save his life.
5. Chael Sonnen - Pillow-fisted and one-dimensional Lay and Pray artist, could blanket people for 100 rounds.
