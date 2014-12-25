Top 5 most boring fighters

Agree with Jon Fitch and Rory 1/2 the time



Lyoto is a P4P beast

Same with GSP. If you think his fights were boring look at the new WW champion - at least GSP had super-human takedowns

Chael is a wrestler, but a special kind. He smoothers guys, but actually does DAMAGE while smoothering them, not just ''negating opponents offense" he goes to work. Not boring.



MM and Davis definate contenders. Shields as well.



Never really been amped up for a Ryan Bader or Matt Hamill fight, as well.



We're talking only relevant fighters, btw.