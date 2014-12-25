Top 5 most boring fighters

Here's my Top 5 of most boring fighters. Post yours.

1. Rory McDonald - I'd rather watch paint dry.
2. Lyoto Machida - I get it, he knocked a few guys out. Still extremely boring to watch.
3. Jon Fitch - That's a no-brainer.
4. GSP - Dominated his division via endless Lay and Pray, can't finish a fight to save his life.
5. Chael Sonnen - Pillow-fisted and one-dimensional Lay and Pray artist, could blanket people for 100 rounds.
 
Phil Davis
Jon Fitch
Chael Sonnen
Jake Shields
Clay Guida
 
I'll just contain my list to current male UFC fighters:

Khabib
Phil Davis
peXiGZs.jpg
Ryan Bader
Liz Carmouche
 
1) Guida when he's in 'cLay the Carpet' Guida mode.
2) Jake Shields
3) Fitch
 
How is Machida boring to watch, when you could have put Phil Davis, Cummings or any of the other truly boring fighters
 
Agree with Jon Fitch and Rory 1/2 the time

Lyoto is a P4P beast
Same with GSP. If you think his fights were boring look at the new WW champion - at least GSP had super-human takedowns
Chael is a wrestler, but a special kind. He smoothers guys, but actually does DAMAGE while smoothering them, not just ''negating opponents offense" he goes to work. Not boring.

MM and Davis definate contenders. Shields as well.

Never really been amped up for a Ryan Bader or Matt Hamill fight, as well.

We're talking only relevant fighters, btw.
 
GTFO of here with Rory and Machida....

1. Danny "Prison Rules" Castillo
2. Phil Davis
3. Clay Guida
4. Jared Rosholt
5. Bendo
 
CM Punk
Carmouche
McMann
Castillo


No one else really comes to mind

I enjoy GSP, Sonnen, and Davis fights.
Powerful takedowns and nice transitions on the ground.
 
Most of the female fighters besides Rousey n Tate
 
Elkins
Lentz
Natal
Ildemar Alcantara
Brunson
 
Hespect Housey said:
I'll just contain my list to current male UFC fighters:

Khabib
Phil Davis
peXiGZs.jpg
Ryan Bader
Liz Carmouche
Click to expand...

I can see all those although I don't agree with them except Ryan Bader. No idea how you came up with that one but clearly you haven't seen him fight in at least a couple years.
 
Okami
Current day Ellenberger
Brad Tavares
Miesha Tate
Elias Theodorou

I like Pat Cummins.
 
