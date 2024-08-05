Top 10 activity by division

Spoiler: Method -Took approximate average of time between most recent 3 fights amongst top 10 ranked fighters, rounded



-If a fighter was currently on an inactive streak that is greater than time between previous bouts, that was instead substituted in as their most recent turnaround dating up until August 2024.



-If a fighter is currently booked, the duration between their last bout and the booked date was considered their most recent turnaround time.



-Fighters that retired in between their most recent 3 fights (Cejudo, Aldo) were not considered



-Fighters that are ranked in 2 weight classes were designated to the weight class they most recently fought in or will fight in next (Holloway, Andrade, Ribas)



-Fighters with less than 3 bouts in the promotion were not considered (Harrison)

Just for fun decided to look at the average turnaround time between fights for top 10 fighters by division. There’s been discussion on fighters not fighting often so wanted to see what the averages were. You can see my methods below, they are not perfect but do paint an approximate picture I believe.Heavyweight- 10.1 MonthsLight Heavyweight- 7.4 MonthsMiddleweight- 6.2 monthsWelterweight- 8.1 monthsLightweight- 7.3 monthsFeatherweight- 6.9 monthsBantamweight- 7 monthsFlyweight- 7 monthsWomen’s Bantamweight- 8 monthsWomen’s Flyweight- 6 monthsWomen’s Strawweight- 7.2 months-The most active fighters were Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, and Jessica Andrade approximating just under 4 months average. Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Garry round out the top 5 coming in at just over 4 months average. 2 of these fighters fought for a belt.-The least active fighters were Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, and Tatiana Suarez averaging approximately 21 months between bouts.-Outside of Pereira and Jones, the most active champion was Dricus du Plessis while Raquel Pennington was the least.-Of the top 5 least active, 4 are fighting for a belt next or most recently fought for a belt. Jones, Miocic, Covington, and Pena. The 5th, Tatiana Suarez, is ranked #1 in her division.-The most active division was Women’s Flyweight. The least was Heavyweight but if you removed the two outliers in Jones and Miocic, Welterweight becomes the least active.-Tatiana Suarez had the longest inactive period just shy of 4 years.-Most Active per division: Almeida, Pereira, Strickland, Garry/JDM, Tsarukyan, Volkanovski, Nurmagomedov, Perez/Erceg, Bueno Silva, Blanchfield/Namajunas/Silva/Ribas, and Andrade.-Least active per division: Jones/Miocic, Rakic, Cannonier/Hermansson, Covington, Chandler, Evloev/Kattar, O’Malley/Dvalishvili/Sandhagen/Yan, Kara-France/Kape, Pena, Shevchenko, and Suarez.