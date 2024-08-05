Top 10 activity by division

Just for fun decided to look at the average turnaround time between fights for top 10 fighters by division. There’s been discussion on fighters not fighting often so wanted to see what the averages were. You can see my methods below, they are not perfect but do paint an approximate picture I believe.

Heavyweight- 10.1 Months
Light Heavyweight- 7.4 Months
Middleweight- 6.2 months
Welterweight- 8.1 months
Lightweight- 7.3 months
Featherweight- 6.9 months
Bantamweight- 7 months
Flyweight- 7 months
Women’s Bantamweight- 8 months
Women’s Flyweight- 6 months
Women’s Strawweight- 7.2 months

Fun facts
-The most active fighters were Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, and Jessica Andrade approximating just under 4 months average. Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Garry round out the top 5 coming in at just over 4 months average. 2 of these fighters fought for a belt.

-The least active fighters were Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, and Tatiana Suarez averaging approximately 21 months between bouts.

-Outside of Pereira and Jones, the most active champion was Dricus du Plessis while Raquel Pennington was the least.

-Of the top 5 least active, 4 are fighting for a belt next or most recently fought for a belt. Jones, Miocic, Covington, and Pena. The 5th, Tatiana Suarez, is ranked #1 in her division.

-The most active division was Women’s Flyweight. The least was Heavyweight but if you removed the two outliers in Jones and Miocic, Welterweight becomes the least active.

-Tatiana Suarez had the longest inactive period just shy of 4 years.

-Most Active per division: Almeida, Pereira, Strickland, Garry/JDM, Tsarukyan, Volkanovski, Nurmagomedov, Perez/Erceg, Bueno Silva, Blanchfield/Namajunas/Silva/Ribas, and Andrade.

-Least active per division: Jones/Miocic, Rakic, Cannonier/Hermansson, Covington, Chandler, Evloev/Kattar, O’Malley/Dvalishvili/Sandhagen/Yan, Kara-France/Kape, Pena, Shevchenko, and Suarez.

-Took approximate average of time between most recent 3 fights amongst top 10 ranked fighters, rounded

-If a fighter was currently on an inactive streak that is greater than time between previous bouts, that was instead substituted in as their most recent turnaround dating up until August 2024.

-If a fighter is currently booked, the duration between their last bout and the booked date was considered their most recent turnaround time.

-Fighters that retired in between their most recent 3 fights (Cejudo, Aldo) were not considered

-Fighters that are ranked in 2 weight classes were designated to the weight class they most recently fought in or will fight in next (Holloway, Andrade, Ribas)

-Fighters with less than 3 bouts in the promotion were not considered (Harrison)
 
The amount of activity decreases with each weight class. Starting from flyweight to HW. Lines up perfectly. Pretty impressive
 
Young Calf Kick said:
"The least active fighters were Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic -"

You son of a bitch, I'm in, let them fight for the biggest title in the UFC.
Click to expand...
They actually kinda prompted me to look into this. The funniest finding was that all the least active fighters were ranked high and/or fighting for belts. UFC legit rewards sitting out.
 
Seems about right, fights average less than 2 fights a year. God this sport is dreadful, it's why old washed up guys can float around the top ten for years passed what's reality. Boxing is also like this, it's why amateur wrestling and amateur boxing are far superior in terms of talent and achievement.
 
And then they wanna be paid like other sports while rarely performing to bring in money
 
sdpdude9 said:
-Outside of Pereira and Jones, the most active champion was Dricus du Plessis while Raquel Pennington was the least.
Click to expand...
How is DDP most active champion and Pennington least active champion? Neither one has had a defense? Both won their belt on the same day too. Activity as a contender means nothing. Its the champions that get a belt and hold onto it while not defending that mess things up.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
How is DDP most active champion and Pennington least active champion? Neither one has had a defense? Both won their belt on the same day too. Activity as a contender means nothing. Its the champions that get a belt and hold onto it while not defending that mess things up.
Click to expand...
It was just a little fun fact, none of this was meant to speak about champions defending rather just the activity of top of the divisions in general.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
How is DDP most active champion and Pennington least active champion? Neither one has had a defense? Both won their belt on the same day too. Activity as a contender means nothing. Its the champions that get a belt and hold onto it while not defending that mess things up.
Click to expand...

Pretty sure he means there activity in general, and they just happen to he champs now
 
@sdpdude9 aren't Ortega and yair more Innactive than kattar? Ortega has 12 fights in a 10 year ufc career, where as kattar has 13 in a 7 year ufc career. Or are you looking at their careers outside the ufc too?

*edit *


I just saw your method. Never mind
 
fortheo said:
@sdpdude9 aren't Ortega and yair more Innactive than kattar? Ortega has 12 fights in a 10 year ufc career, where as kattar has 13 in a 7 year ufc career. Or are you looking at their careers outside the ufc too?

*edit *


I just saw your method. Never mind
Click to expand...
I chose to keep a more narrow criteria just to try to keep it more current in an attempt to paint the current activity levels at the top of divisions. Not a perfect method but I think it generally gives a good idea.
 
