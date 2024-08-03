Tony, Toni, Tone

Vampire life
Is this Tony Fergusons last fight on his contract?
I can’t imagine any other reason to put him in the cage at this point.
Even Smiling Sam had a better shot at winning his last fight than Tony does at this one
I know this subject isn’t hot off the press but it boggles my mind and I can’t see the reasoning - or understand the UFC’s decision at this point, it’s seems like it’s to humiliate him somehow and trash whatever legacy he might have had
It’s fucking painful to watch
I watched the Paddy fight again and it was a thorough thrashing, way worse than I remembered
Anyone have any logic to this fight, ? ?
