Tony, Toni, Tone

Vampire life

Is this Tony Fergusons last fight on his contract?

I can’t imagine any other reason to put him in the cage at this point.
Even Smiling Sam had a better shot at winning his last fight than Tony does at this one
I know this subject isn’t hot off the press but it boggles my mind and I can’t see the reasoning - or understand the UFC’s decision at this point, it’s seems like it’s to humiliate him somehow and trash whatever legacy he might have had
It’s fucking painful to watch
I watched the Paddy fight again and it was a thorough thrashing, way worse than I remembered
Anyone have any logic to this fight, ? ?
 

At UFC Abu Dhabi media day, Tony Ferguson was asked about retirement. There, the former interim lightweight champion stated that he was hoping to keep his spot in the company with a win. The 40-year-old also remarked that he had no interest in heading anywhere else, including BKFC.

“I love the UFC, and this is where I’m going to stay.” Tony Ferguson stated at UFC Abu Dhabi media day. “So I have to earn that right. I do have seven losses [in a row], who gets an eighth chance when it goes into this except for me? I don’t ever ask for s*it, so I’m asking myself to go out there and do the best performance I probably can, so that way I can retain my spot.”

He continued, “I do want to be here, I don’t want to go fight for another organization. Where the f*ck am I going to go? BKFC and have Conor [McGregor] work for me again? No, I don’t want to do that s*it. Literally, this is my home. It’s always been my home… I just haven’t taken that next step because, well, I’m not ready yet. When I’m ready, maybe so. But not yet.”

Tony wants to fight albeit the fight may be perceived as having a humiliating outcome if he loses. There's no gun to his head.

Imo his legacy is secure. Guys a legend. Its a real shame sherdog is already shitting on him.
 
First, it’s not “already”, it has been going on for a while.
Second, most posters just want him to stop fighting and save a few brain cells for retirement.
 
I don't know how many fights he has on his deal, but 99.99% he's not getting another UFC fight if he loses. Honestly, he's fallen so far down that even winning barely means anything at this point in time. Hopefully he can get back to some normalcy if he can win and continue fighting but I'm not confident at all.
 
Will be interesting to see what the UFC does if he continues to lose, release?
 
