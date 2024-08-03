Tony, Toni, Tone

Is this Tony Fergusons last fight on his contract?



I can’t imagine any other reason to put him in the cage at this point.

Even Smiling Sam had a better shot at winning his last fight than Tony does at this one

I know this subject isn’t hot off the press but it boggles my mind and I can’t see the reasoning - or understand the UFC’s decision at this point, it’s seems like it’s to humiliate him somehow and trash whatever legacy he might have had

It’s fucking painful to watch

I watched the Paddy fight again and it was a thorough thrashing, way worse than I remembered

Anyone have any logic to this fight, ? ?