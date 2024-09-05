Media Tony Ferguson teases "very exciting news", "big changes"

losing streak which noone gonna beat in future
-CSO- -CS2-
 
My sources tell me Tony is training with the Great Edmund Tarvedian and will incorporate Armenian Kung Fu for his next fight.

#10lossesinarow
#nonchampshizonly

UFC cut him and he is fighting Mike Perry?

He will fight at FW... Tony era 2... Topuria is fucked?

Boxing? Why not? Nate or Masvidal?
 
