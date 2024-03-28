Toes going numb while kicking the bag

Hello! I've been having an issue lately where my toes will go numb while kicking the heavy bag with my right leg. I am landing with my shin and my foot isn't really hitting the bag much, however when I am trying to rip it a bit, it'll start feeling cold, then a sort of pins and needles feeling, then numbness. Today, after the numb stage, my foot felt wet. I knew it wasn't, but I swear it was the same sort of wet feet feeling you get when stepping out of a pool or a long bath. Has anyone else had this sort of issue? I feel like it's pretty safe to assume I've got some nerve damage, but I was hoping some other folks have dealt with the same thing and gotten over it. I fear it's my sciatic nerve, since sciatic issues seem to run in my family (at least, my mom and aunt have had tons of sciatic issues)
 
