Todd Duffee.

Remember this dude?

What a strange career. Comes out of nowhere looking like an absolute world beater. KO's Tim Hague for one of the fastest wins in UFC history. The UFC has found their new star.
Then somehow loses to Mike Russow (?) in a fight he was dominating. Mike hit him with a few punches that put him down that didn't look super hard. Now, I'm just convinced he has a glass jaw.
For some reason he leaves the UFC and fights a prime Ubereem and get's mirked.

The next several years is a pattern of fight, win, lose, disappear, repeat. After beating Hamilton it looked like he was on track again, but gets smashed by Mir. Duffee left himself comically open and ripe for a Frank KO.

This dude was a smasher,, and athletic as hell, but had no skill whatsoever.

Prime example of "if you can't be the hammer, you're the nail".

Any memories of this guy????
 
The most savage thing I can remember was this.
Todd Duffee Knows What He Did Wrong Against Mike Russow at ...
 
Dude was on his way to being the GOAT until he disgracefully got destroyed by the hammerfist of DOOM.

I remember that was on the Rashad vs Rampage card,and that main event was so boring and I kept telling my boys "Fuck. Can you believe this guy fucking that other fight up so bad! what a disgrace!"
 
Remember that weird punch he threw against Mir before getting KTFO hahaha
 
He has no heart and got exposed, plain and simple. Just like Francis Ngannou whose grappling got exposed by Ciryl "no grappling" Gane, whose main weapon which is boxing got exposed by real african handsome chad Joshua, and whose power on powerkube got exposed by Alex Goatan.
 
I think he had some skills, but had absolutely no chin combined with a bully mentality. You hit those guys hard once, and they fold for life.
 
Fengxian said:
He has no heart and got exposed, plain and simple. Just like Francis Ngannou whose grappling got exposed by Ciryl "no grappling" Gane, whose main weapon which is boxing got exposed by real african handsome chad Joshua, and whose power on powerkube got exposed by Alex Goatan.
NOTHING IS REAL


REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
 
jeff7b9 said:
And people expect a guy to just snap right back from a near death experience like this.
Near Death???

He died.

They had to resuscitate.
 
That Russow fight was crazy because he was looking like a killer for two rounds winning with ease. I mean it looked like there was no chance in hell Russow could possibly beat him, and then boom.

Duffee was jacked, with legit power and believe it or not his cardio wasn't terrible either

But he had no talent or real skill anywhere. His grappling was not good, his striking was not good, and his wrestling was not good. His chin was not good. He had no heart.

So he's literally just a big guy who could win some fights because he was athletic.. but hardly a good fighter.
 
