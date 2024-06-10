Todd Duffee.



Remember this dude?



What a strange career. Comes out of nowhere looking like an absolute world beater. KO's Tim Hague for one of the fastest wins in UFC history. The UFC has found their new star.

Then somehow loses to Mike Russow (?) in a fight he was dominating. Mike hit him with a few punches that put him down that didn't look super hard. Now, I'm just convinced he has a glass jaw.

For some reason he leaves the UFC and fights a prime Ubereem and get's mirked.



The next several years is a pattern of fight, win, lose, disappear, repeat. After beating Hamilton it looked like he was on track again, but gets smashed by Mir. Duffee left himself comically open and ripe for a Frank KO.



This dude was a smasher,, and athletic as hell, but had no skill whatsoever.



Prime example of "if you can't be the hammer, you're the nail".



Any memories of this guy????