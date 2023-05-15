Today I set sail on my first cruise ship

Wife and I are on vacation. Spent a couple days in gulf shores Alabama. Heading to New Orleans this morning and board our ship at noon. Our stops are Progresso and Cozumel.

Any of you guys been? What was your experience like? Any tips? Did you have to fill the ship with uppercuts due to excessive drinking?
 
Went on my first cruise when I was 4. Won a lot of money gambling on that trip.

Went again when I was 12. The excessive amount of food was good. So was the weather, cruise activities, and daily excursions.
 
Nice, enjoy the trip.

tumblr_oa5vxlzc1v1qc44efo1_250.gif
 
have fun. a freind told me about going down there, alabama or mississippi, for a beach and casino vacation. they said the beaches were really nice
 
Been years since I was on a cruise. Try to set a schedule, there’s a shit ton of entertainment options. Drink passes are cheaper than buying individual. Most your bill will be alcohol. In 2007 it was like $16 for 4 beers so I can imagine it’s nearly tripled.
 
I stopped cruising at covid. You will get sick...maybe not covid but they call it "Cruise Crud".

"Cruise Crud is a catch all term covering anything from mild gastrointestinal distress to full blown flu, and it’s more common that you think. With so many people traveling in close proximity, germs have ample opportunity to attach themselves to an unwitting host whether by person-to-person contact, or through....."

The other issue is that unless you are on an expensive high end cruise that leaves from an expensive port, you will have a ghetto boat that will blow your mind. Keep in mind, I grew up in a hood, so you would think I wouldn't be shocked but....One time, we took a deal on Carnival, and left out of Manhattan. The behavior looked like an episode of Jerry Springer. There were fights, the buffet looked like a Waffle House at 2am, people fighting over crab legs etc. The pool was filled with hippos, weaves floating etc. Toilets were always overflowing, The only quiet place on the boat was the high end restaurant that was no included in the inclusive price. We ate there every lunch and dinner lmao. Never again.

https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=cf4d...sbG93cy5jb20vdHJhdmVsL2NydWlzZS1jcnVkLw&ntb=1
 
Jeez sir, the man is already taking the cruise, and you hit him with this?

That's messed up lol.
 
It's truly a thing. Last cruise I went on, I instinctively learned to avoid certain foods at the buffet and the dining hall because, although I never got sick, they felt a little 'off' when you ate them. Especially the meat and the hot meals. I wonder if maybe they put massive quantities of food preservatives into the ingredients that go into them and that's what feels off about them. The fresh fruit was the safest stuff on there, they were never off.
 
In other words, get tested for AIDS when you get back.
 
Cozumel is nice overall.

You can goto https://cozumelparks.com/en/chankanaab/ Just take a cab, it'll be cheaper than the on ship excursion.

if you already have snorkeling gear you can go here, snorkel, (there's a bit of a current) have them locals rustle up some grub.
https://www.buccanos.com/en/inicio/night

If you stop by the Hospital, or that one big store on the strip, It might be this one: https://cozumelmexico.net/Mega_supermarket/

You can buy Antibiotics, or at least you could, if you have cash Pesos. Save you a doctor's visit back in the States if you get a sinus infection.

That's about it. Don't drink on the ship its a rip off. Drinking on Cozumel is only slightly cheaper. If you rent a car you can drive around the run all the stop lights like the locals do.

Progresso is bullshit, better off staying on the boat that day.

I filled the ship with uppercuts once because some guy shoved my gf at the time and called her a bitch. I have a lifetime ban from Carnival Cruise over it.
 
