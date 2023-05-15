Today I set sail on my first cruise ship

I stopped cruising at covid. You will get sick...maybe not covid but they call it "Cruise Crud"."Cruise Crud is a catch all term covering anything from mild gastrointestinal distress to full blown flu, and it’s more common that you think. With so many people traveling in close proximity, germs have ample opportunity to attach themselves to an unwitting host whether by person-to-person contact, or through....."The other issue is that unless you are on an expensive high end cruise that leaves from an expensive port, you will have a ghetto boat that will blow your mind. Keep in mind, I grew up in a hood, so you would think I wouldn't be shocked but....One time, we took a deal on Carnival, and left out of Manhattan. The behavior looked like an episode of Jerry Springer. There were fights, the buffet looked like a Waffle House at 2am, people fighting over crab legs etc. The pool was filled with hippos, weaves floating etc. Toilets were always overflowing, The only quiet place on the boat was the high end restaurant that was no included in the inclusive price. We ate there every lunch and dinner lmao. Never again.