Outlier shaking the meta!
Mar 3, 2004
1,498
2,725
Anbody with some Toasty love in their hearts and enough steel in their testicles can pop over the the War Room and vote a Rabbit with Mayberry roots into POWER!

So a vote for the currently losing CApp & Caarrots ticket will get you my undying gratitude and free drinks at the Rabbit Hole Tavern in perpetuity. Or a changed vote in the case of @ObsoleteSoul soon to be known as @obsoleteJudas or @obsoleteBrutus for the old backstabby backstabbing of his current vote

Social - 2024 PotWR finals

@Andy Capp can be a real prick sometimes, but he’s overall a decent poster. I am torn a bit
Look you really can't control who will be your IRL VP but a vote for Toasty and I'll make all your dreams come true.....
 
Think of it this way. i will be Mayberry's mole and destabilize the War Room from the inside (which honestly it already is I mean shit I might rule there how stable could it be?)......

plus how pissed off will it make the war room if a millions of mayberry migrants overwhelm their social safety nets and we form violent gangs in their most sacred threads.

Viva the Mayberry revolution A shiny nickle to the man woman or bear that brings me @MetalGearTrump 's blocky head on a spike!
 
Bro, you anchored yourself to a mad-hatter Canadian! A fucking Canadian! I'll be damned if I vote for some Canuck to come and take my virtual guns, liberty, and mountain dew.
the-simpsons-ralph-wiggum.gif


Still love ya, my little sugar dumplin.
 
Free Drinks you say?
yeah sorry that only applies to non-Cowboy fans.......there is a line of evil even I won't sell my soul to cross and you are on the other side of that line talking to your Prescott jersey and probably believing that Drew Pearson didn't push off.

there is no hope for the likes of you, may god have mercy on your soul but dan campbell and the lions did not.
 
@Andy Capp willing to renounce your citizenship for Obby’s vote? We’re down 1 and that is a 2 vote swing
But please don’t come here and stump speak, that never helps.

Just hop on my back and Let the power of Mayberry bunny love carry you to victory
 
dak-prescott.gif
 
Dirty! <{jackyeah}>
 
I knew my platform should have been that I am forklift certified, then we never would have been in this mess.
 
