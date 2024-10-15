toasty
Outlier shaking the meta!
Anbody with some Toasty love in their hearts and enough steel in their testicles can pop over the the War Room and vote a Rabbit with Mayberry roots into POWER!
So a vote for the currently losing CApp & Caarrots ticket will get you my undying gratitude and free drinks at the Rabbit Hole Tavern in perpetuity. Or a changed vote in the case of @ObsoleteSoul soon to be known as @obsoleteJudas or @obsoleteBrutus for the old backstabby backstabbing of his current vote
Look you really can't control who will be your IRL VP but a vote for Toasty and I'll make all your dreams come true.....
Look you really can't control who will be your IRL VP but a vote for Toasty and I'll make all your dreams come true.....