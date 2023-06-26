To carb or not to carb

When I comb the internet and even talk to people in person who know a lot about health, one of the most common things I hear/read in regards to weight loss outside of counting calories and having a calorie deficit, is to lower my carb intake.



But then I hear people say that I need to consume carbs in order to have good energy before doing high intensity workouts, such as the MMA training that I'm doing. And the response I get from these people when I confront them with the "I though I'm supposed to cut back on carbs to reduce calorie intake", they say things like, "Yeah but that's because you're getting carbs from junk like pizza or hotdog buns."



So for someone like me who has 100-120 pounds to lose while doing MMA training, do I consume carbs or not?



Also, If I DO need to consume carbs, what kind and how much?



For example, the only "healthy" food I'm aware of that has a ton of carbs as well as a ton of protein is Quinoa (a food I discovered 2 weeks ago). I just finished creating a week worth of "prepped meals" as part of reconstructing my diet from scratch, so I'm not tempted to cheat on my diet while at work that consists of 1 kiwi (and yes I eat the skin), 1 chicken breast, a half can of spinach and some Quinoa. I am consuming the Quinoa because of the high protein content, but I just found out that is has a lot of carbs, so did I just mess up?



I'm consuming the chicken breast with it because I hear and have read that my protein needs to come from both plants AND animals because of the pro/cons that come from getting protein from JUST animals or JUST plants. Am I wrong about this regarding protein?