To answer MM's question

I got

1. Fedor
2. Anderson
3. GSP
4. Jones
5. MM
6. Aldo

7-10+ is hard, it would probably include Khabib, Wanderlei, BJ, maybe a modern guy
 
the order is a matter of opinion. but I have a problem with the top 10 in general. too much american bias. randy/bj/chuck shouldnt be in there for sure and usman is debatable.

Aldo not on the list....it's not a matter of taste. he should be in that list, wether it's high or low. chuck/randy/bj have lost way too much to be on that list and there were better fighters outside of the UFC. BJ was the best light weight in the world at a certain time but he wasted his carreer. chuck and randy were never the best LHW or HW.
 
McNuggets is gonna be triggered so hard!!🤣
 
Yeah you can’t rank Khabib above Fedor, Fedor was elite for much longer
 
