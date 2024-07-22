To answer MM's question

the order is a matter of opinion. but I have a problem with the top 10 in general. too much american bias. randy/bj/chuck shouldnt be in there for sure and usman is debatable.



Aldo not on the list....it's not a matter of taste. he should be in that list, wether it's high or low. chuck/randy/bj have lost way too much to be on that list and there were better fighters outside of the UFC. BJ was the best light weight in the world at a certain time but he wasted his carreer. chuck and randy were never the best LHW or HW.