TJ Dillashaw looking absolutely yoked

Amazing what one can look like when they don’t have to worry about being tested for peds, eh? But it’s the peds that have led to all his injuries the last few years, probably. Like Jones. At some point your body revolts against your mind.



I’m just glad he’s gone. Taking that title fight against Aljo was just wrong. We only found out after the fight started that Dillishaw should not have been medically allowed to fight.



I imagine a lot of degenerate gamblers probably lost a lot of money on that fight. Hopefully more people won money betting against that lowlife.



Aldo could have gotten that fight. And probably do better than Dillishaw did. That’s just wrong to be so deceitful to the fans. And it would have been a cool story if Aldo had won the BW Title.