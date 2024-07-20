TJ Dillashaw looking absolutely yoked

IMG-5995.jpg


He’s just a jacked white boy. Deal with it.
 
Amazing what one can look like when they don’t have to worry about being tested for peds, eh? But it’s the peds that have led to all his injuries the last few years, probably. Like Jones. At some point your body revolts against your mind.

I’m just glad he’s gone. Taking that title fight against Aljo was just wrong. We only found out after the fight started that Dillishaw should not have been medically allowed to fight.

I imagine a lot of degenerate gamblers probably lost a lot of money on that fight. Hopefully more people won money betting against that lowlife.

Aldo could have gotten that fight. And probably do better than Dillishaw did. That’s just wrong to be so deceitful to the fans. And it would have been a cool story if Aldo had won the BW Title.
 
<{Joewithit}>
 
Well i mean.. if you get busted under testing, do you really think guys gonna hold back when they retire, and can take whatever they want?
 
Dillashaw accounts for 90% of the revenue for pharmaceutical companies, the other 10% is Jones because he only takes pictogram doses.
 
Dude loves the juice.

Fresh juice.
 
