Media Tito Ortiz as volunteer wrestling coach in son's high school

Tito is the GOAT

Very altruistic of Tito. Good on him for helping kids.





Have to ask though…is Tito’s head getting bigger?
 
I'm concerned about these children. Adults need to listen to kids and be supportive, expressing empathy regarding the child's emotional state and sensitivity to problems in their social environment.

But adults should NEVER tell kids how they are feeling, that could be emotional abuse.
 
As long as he doesn't volunteer in any academic classes - that's when things get "mentally tough"
 
He had "One of the best fighters of the night" on his resume and they hired him on the spot
 
